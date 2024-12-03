N2.4trn Electricity Subsidy: Analyst Calls For Sustainable Strategy

Share

A power sector analyst, Ikenna Ejimakor, has called on the Federal Government and other stakeholders to adopt a sustainable strategy over electricity subsidy in Nigeria.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that it was important to provide functional and accessible electricity for national development.

He, however, said such could only be sustainable if there is a cost recovery propensity. A representative of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had said in a public forum that the cumupative electricity subsidy for 2024 may increase to N2.4 trillion.

According to NERC, the sharp increase is as a result of the macroeconomic environment of Nigeria. “Action was taken in April to increase tariff for band A to reduce subsidy by over 100 billion but unfortunately, there has been some level of backsliding in the macroeconomic environment, which has meant that the allowed tariff hasn’t moved, but the cost is reflective going up,” the regulator said.

Ikenna said that the massive expenditure, a 293 per cent increase from the previous year’s N610 billion, had left many wondering about the long-term effects of such a policy.

He noted that the Federal Government’s decision to subsidise electricity costs was initially intended to alleviate the financial burden on its citizens.

“However, as Ali pointed out, the macroeconomic environment has not been kind to these efforts. Despite attempts to increase tariffs and reduce subsidies, the allowed tariff has remained stagnant, while costs continue to rise.

“The impact of this subsidy on Nigeria’s economy is multifaceted. On one hand, it provides temporary relief to households and businesses struggling to make ends meet.

On the other hand, it creates a culture of dependency, discourages investment in the electricity sector, and diverts much-needed funds away from other critical areas, such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

