N2.14bn Contract Fraud: Court Remands Ngige In Kuje Prison

The former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, has been remanded in Kuje prison, pending the determination of his bail application.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court gave the order on Friday, December 12, following his arraignment by the men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ngige was arraigned on Friday before Maryam Hassan, presiding judge, on an eight-count charge bordering on misuse of office, contract fraud and receiving gratification.

In the charge dated October 31, the commission alleged that the former minister used his position to confer undue advantage by awarding multiple contracts to associates and companies linked to him.

The EFCC alleged that between September 2015 and May 2023, Ngige, while serving as supervising minister of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), approved seven contracts for consultancy, training and supply to Cezimo Nigeria Limited, valued at N366,470,920.68.

The company’s managing director, Ezebinwa Amarachukwu Charles, is described as an associate of the former minister.

The offence, according to the anti-graft agency, violates section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

The charge sheet also lists other companies that allegedly benefited from contracts approved under Ngige.

Zitacom Nigeria Limited, whose managing director (MD)/chief executive officer (CEO) is Ezebinwa, was said to have received eight contracts for supply, training and consultancy worth N583,682,686.

Jeff & Xris Limited, owned by Nwosu Jideofor Chukwunwike, allegedly secured eight contracts valued at N362,043,163.16.

Olde English Consolidated Limited, led by Uzoma Igbonwa, was listed as receiving four contracts for consultancy, training and construction totalling N668,138,141.

Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, also linked to Igbonwa, allegedly received another four contracts worth N161,604,625.

The former Anambra governor was also alleged to have corruptly accepted a N38,650,000 gift through the

Chris Nwabueze Ngige Campaign Organisation from Cezimo Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1011901119), a contractor with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

He was also said to have received another N55,003,000 gift through his organisation called Senator (r) Chris Ngige Scholarship Scheme from Zitacom Nigeria Limited (Zenith Bank Account Number 1017263219), a contractor with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Upon arraignment, Ngige pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Sylvanus Tahir, prosecution counsel, asked the court to remand the defendant in prison custody and fix a date for trial to commence.

However, Patrick Ikwueto, Ngige’s counsel, told the court that he had filed a bail application for his client. Although he acknowledged that the application was premature, he prayed the court to allow him to move an oral bail application for his client.

Ikwueto said the defendant was granted administrative bail by the EFCC and has abided by the bail conditions. He also said his client has been in custody of the EFCC for three days and is unwell.

He prayed the court to grant his client bail in the interim to allow him access to medical attention.

Opposing the bail condition, Tahir said Ngige is a flight risk. He said the defendant was granted administrative bail in October and allowed to go for medical treatment abroad on the condition that he must return his international passport upon arrival.

The prosecution lawyer said Nigige has failed to submit the passport since his return to Nigeria on November 19. Responding, Ikwueto said his client had written to the commission upon his return informing them that he was robbed in London and important items, including documents, his international passport and cash, were stolen from him. He said he was able to return using a travel certificate. But Tahir said he was unaware of such a letter. In her ruling, Hassan ordered the defendant to be remanded in Kuje correctional facility and adjourned the case to Monday, November 15, to hear the bail application. She also ordered that the defendant be allowed access to medical practitioners while in custody.