N1m Up For Grabs At GSVAL Beach Volleyball U-20 Championship

There will be up to N1m prize money in the maiden edition of the Glorious Spikers Volleyball Academy Limited organised Beach Volleyball Under-20 competition.

According to the organisers, the winner of the 4-day event will be going home with the prize money of N500,000 while the second-place team is expected to win N300,000 with the third-place team going home with N200,000.

The anticipated event is scheduled to run from November 26 to 29 at the pristine sands of the West Side Beach Resort in Lekki, Lagos.

Players and enthusiasts alike can anticipate a pulsating display of athleticism, skill, and teamwork. The event promises not only fierce competition but also an electrifying atmosphere that celebrates the essence of beach volleyball.

In a bid to recognize the exceptional performances of the competing teams, significant cash prizes await the top performers.

Apart from the prize money for the top three, there will also be a consolation prize of N35,000 for some of the teams taking part in the competition.

Speaking with the media, the chairperson of the Local Organising Committee, Glory Agboola, said there was a need to give opportunities to the younger ones and the championship is going to be an interesting one.

“We are happy with the response and looking forward to an interesting championship,” she said.

“Personally, it has not been easy because whatever you need to do, you will need funds and getting such, especially from cooperate organisations, has not been easy.

“However, we are putting a lot into making it a success and hopefully build on the result of this maiden edition ahead of future championships.”

The registered teams are Golden Spikers VC (Male and female), Glorious Spikes, Vico Spikes, Refiners VBC, Glorious Babes and Vico Babes.