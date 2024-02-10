N1bn Approval for Minimum Wage Panel’s Inauguration, Provocative –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Bola Tinubu’s reported approval of a whooping sum of N500 million, as first installment of a N1billion for the inauguration of the a 37-man tripartite committee on new national minimum wage, was height of profligacy, imprudence and financial recklessness. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, noted that the sum of N1.8 billion was allegedly requested by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume, for the event which was later scaled down to N1 billion, out of which President Tinubu reportedly directed the SGF to “start with N500 million first”.

The party described the said approval of the huge amount just for a routine government activity like committee inauguration as highly provocative and unpardonable at the time the nation is suffering acute food shortage. PDP stated that while the January 2024 salary and other entitlements of the civil servants have not been paid President Tinubu is alleged- ly spending NI billion to inaugurate a committee. “This further shows that the APC administration is insensitive and has no regard for the plight of Nigerians, whom President Tinubu, during his 2024 budget presentation at the National Assembly described as ‘ordinary people out there,'” the party said.

According to the statement, the approval was just a tip of the iceberg of how looters in the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration “are cashing out with public funds under the cover of the presidency as witnessed in the report- ed plundering of over N44 billion in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. “Nigerians can now also see how our national treasury and funds meant for their wellbeing are being looted with reckless abandon by officials of the Tinubu-led APC administration.