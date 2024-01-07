N1Billion Hit: Funke Akindele’s Achievement, a Lagos Success Story

The congratulatory messages are still pouring in for Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s latest movie, “A Tribe Called Judah’ that grossed over N1 billion at the Cinema. After President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sent his best wishes to the actress, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also congratulated the multiple award-winning actor and producer Funke Akindele on the performance of her latest movie.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his chief press secretary, Gboyega Akosile, Mr Sanwo-Olu described Funke’s box office feat as an affirmation of Lagos as truly the home of entertainment, creativity, culture and arts. He said her movie has once again proven to the world that Funke is a creative of an uncommon talent, a woman of substance who brings her God-given talent into making theatrical and artistic magic for the pleasure of millions of Nigerians and Africans.

The governor said the Government of Lagos State has watched closely with keen interest the trajectory of the hardworking people in the creative industry and resolved to keep celebrating them for making the state the pride of Africa. He said: “What we’ve witnessed is a confirmation that our dear State remains the hub of entertainment, leisure, creativity and tourism in the West African sub region. Funke Akindele and her colleagues in the creative industry have shown to the world that Nollywood, as an industry, resides in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu added that Funke and other filmmakers’ achievement in the month of December alone has raised the conversation about how the creative sector, particularly movies, music and fashion are helping with the diversification of our economy and how Lagos is proud to be at the forefront of the transformation.

The governor, also congratulated the duo of Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti, producers of Malaika and Ada Omo Daddy movies for coming up strongly and giving Lagos residents and Nigerians great cinematic experience during the Yuletide period.