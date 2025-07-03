N19.5b Agro Project: FG Launches Digital Platform To Track Progress

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has unveiled a digital platform to monitor and evaluate the implementation of its ₦19.5 billion AgGrow Farm Support Programme, which targets 50,000 smallholder farmers across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The programme supports farmers in the maize, rice, cassava, and soybean value chains, offering 50% subsidies on essential inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and crop protection products (CPPs).

Speaking during the launch, NADF Executive Secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim, said the platform was designed to ensure end-to-end transparency and accountability, tracking the distribution and usage of inputs to guarantee successful delivery of the programme’s objectives.

“This platform ensures that every seed, every input, and every naira invested is properly tracked from distribution to usage, so that we can keep learning, improving, and delivering results aligned with national priorities,” Ibrahim stated.

He noted that the AgGrow scheme connects farmers directly to processors through structured outgrower arrangements. Under this model, NADF finances the inputs upfront, while processors repay half the value after harvest.

“This approach aims to reduce reliance on middlemen, improve raw material sourcing for agro-processors, and strengthen the agricultural value chain,” he added.

Ibrahim emphasized the importance of digital tools in driving efficiency, revealing that all participating farmers must register with a Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identity Number (NIN). Their farms will be geo-tagged and biometrically verified, with weekly reports, third-party audits, and compliance measures in place to ensure accurate monitoring.

“You will be our eyes and ears across the nation. Your role is vital in implementing this scheme, leveraging the NADF M&E platform to track progress, identify challenges, and support decision-making,” he told monitoring officers.

The digital platform will also offer advisory services and extension training to farmers on best agricultural practices, with the ultimate goal of boosting yields and improving livelihoods.

Also speaking at the event, Adewale Adegoke, CEO of AgroXchange Technology Services Limited, lauded NADF’s adoption of a data-driven monitoring system, describing it as a significant step toward achieving food sovereignty in Nigeria.

“NADF is changing the narrative. Their approach ensures that the distribution of inputs is fully tracked and traceable, with real, quantifiable impact on farmers,” Adegoke noted.

The AgGrow programme is seen as a flagship initiative in Nigeria’s push to digitize and scale agricultural development, while reducing waste, inefficiency, and fraud in input distribution systems.