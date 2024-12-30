Share

Controversial Nigerian social media commentator and online personality, Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan has announced the recovery of ₦78 million stolen by hackers who breached the website of his Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

According to him, the funds which are part of the ₦189 million reported missing, were traced and retrieved through an undisclosed recovery process.

In a video currently trending on X, VeryDarkMan disclosed that while a portion of the funds has been reclaimed, an accomplice linked to the theft has fled to Ghana, holding on to the remaining balance.

The breach initially drew widespread public attention after the social media influencer revealed the incident, sparking debates about the security measures in place for online platforms handling large sums of donations.

Though he refrained from naming the accomplice or detailing the recovery timeline, VeryDarkMan assured his supporters that efforts are ongoing to retrieve the outstanding funds.

This development highlights the increasing need for robust cybersecurity measures for NGOs reliant on digital platforms for their operations and donations.

