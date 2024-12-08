N16bn: We’ve No Powers To Sell Government’s Property – Surveyor General

Share

Surveyor General of the Federation, Abudulganiyu Adebomehin has debunked the accusations of selling government lands worth over N16 billion, insisting that his office had no such powers and would not indulge in such acts of impunity.

Adebomehin was alleged to had sold some parcels of land belonging to the Federal Government in Lagos and some other parts of the country.

They have also alleged that he has been making foreign btrios without due approval.

Those behind the allegations, working in concert with some civil society organisations (CSOs) had written several petitions against him, demanding a orobe and even seeking his removal from office.

In a swift response to these allegations, Adebomehin said contrary to their claims, his office does not have the right to sell government lands.

According to him, there were only two agencies authorised to sell government land or dispose of government property.

He listed the two agencies as the Presidential Implementation Committee on the Sale of Government Property and the Land Use and Allocation Committee.

He expressed concern that both the originators of the allegations and the CSOs championing it have not been able to produce a shred of evidence to substantiate their claims.

“You said there was a sale of government property, where is the receipt of sales? You said there was a sale of government property, where is the owner, where is that person that bought it?

“You’ve been saying this since 2022, this is 2024; nobody has come up to say I am in charge of this property or that property, but what really happened in the sense was that the office of Surveyor General of the federation is the biggest bride you have when it comes to land,” he said.

Adebomehin alleged that those behind his travsils were persons who were interested in his job and have been busy fabricating all sorts of accusation in order to push him out.

He said that while his traducers could toy with his personal name ( Abudulganiyu) they must desist from maligning his family name.

“That name is so precious to me. They can play with my own name, I don’t care, but nobody should call my family a stupid family. That is one thing we would like to take up, and I want to believe my family will take that up when it is time.

“So, you cannot just sit down and somebody decides to come and call people and say things without investigating it,” he said.

The Surveyor General explained that under the Civil Service Rules, there are procedures for everything including making complaints and seeking redress for perceived infractions by public officers and advised those laying false accusations against him to follow due process and provide evidence.

