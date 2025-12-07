N152.39trn Public Debt: Posing Mounting Risks, Shrinking Fiscal Space – Experts

As Nigeria’s public debt rises to N152.39 trillion in the first six months of the year, Economists and Financial experts warn that the latest debt figures pose deeper concerns for fiscal stability going into 2026. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports:

Nigeria’s public debt has risen again, this time crossing N152.39 trillion in the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The data reflects a 2.01 per cent quarter-on-quarter increase, up from N149.38 trillion recorded in Q1 2025. With the nation’s finances already under severe strain from inflationary pressures, weak export earnings, persistent revenue shortfalls and rising debt-service obligations, economists say the latest debt figures pose deeper concerns for fiscal stability going into 2026.

The NBS report, released on Monday in Abuja, details the spread of the nation’s debt liabilities between external debt, which stood at N71.84 trillion ($46.98 billion), and domestic debt, which reached N80.55 trillion ($52.67 billion).

The share of external debt constituted 47.14 per cent, while domestic borrowings accounted for 52.86 per cent. While the slight uptick may appear moderate, analysts warned that the trajectory was troubling when viewed against Nigeria’s dwindling real revenues and its increased reliance on borrowing to fund essential government operations, from infrastructure and social welfare to recurrent wage obligations.

A debt stock rising faster than revenue

Nigeria’s rising debt has become a major focal point in policy discussions, but this latest increase revives troubling questions: Is Nigeria’s borrowing sustainable? And can the government generate adequate revenue to avoid tipping into a full-blown debt-servicing crisis?

Economist and CEO of Global Analytics Consulting, Dr Tope Fasua, said in an interview that the quarter-on-quarter rise appears mild but masks “a worsening debt sustainability picture.” According to him, Nigeria’s problem is no longer the size of the debt alone, but the speed at which debt-service costs are crowding out essential spending.

He said: “When your revenue is growing slower than your debt obligations, the pressure becomes structural and persistent.” Also speaking, respected public finance expert, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, Nigeria’s widely recognised professor of capital markets, argued that the composition of the debt slightly tilted toward domestic borrowings remains reasonable but still raises concerns about crowding out private-sector investment.

His words: “Domestic debt at over N80 trillion means the government is a dominant buyer in the financial markets.” Uwaleke further said: “When the government borrows heavily at home, private businesses face higher interest rates, which can slow growth, limit job creation and reduce the competitiveness of local industries.”

Key state-level trends: Lagos and Rivers lead domestic borrowing The NBS breakdown by states provides even deeper insight into sub-national fiscal behaviour. Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial powerhouse, unsurprisingly maintained its top position with the highest domestic debrecording N1.04 trillion in Q2 2025. Rivers State followed with N364.39 billion, reflecting the state’s heavy commitments to infrastructure, security, and major urban projects.

Economists say Lagos’ debt profile was understandable, given its role as Nigeria’s largest revenue-generating sub-national entity. But fiscal analysts caution that its debt ambitions must match realistic revenue expectations. Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, explains: “Lagos has a robust tax base and significant internally generated revenue but the state must avoid assuming that its revenue capacity can expand indefinitely.”

“Poor macroeconomic conditions reduce corporate profitability, weaken consumption and ultimately shrink tax collections,” he said. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Jigawa State recorded the lowest domestic debt at N852.49 million, followed by Ondo State with N10.64 billion. Analysts say these lower debt profiles likely reflect more conservative borrowing strategies or limited access to capital markets. Sub-national external debt: Lagos again leads In external debt exposure, Lagos again topped the table with $1.04 billion, while Kaduna State followed with $658.70 million.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) held the lowest external debt at $19.26 million. Former World Bank economist and CEO of Financial Derivatives Limited, Dr. Bismarck Rewane, said the distribution of external debt among states underscores both opportunities and risks.

“States with higher external borrowings usually have greater access to international financing, often tied to development projects,” Rewane explained. “But exposure to foreign currency risk means that states must be cautious, especially under volatile exchange rate conditions.”

Given Nigeria’s persistent currency pressure in recent years, analysts warn that external debt—though often cheaper—could quickly become burdensome when the Naira weakens sharply.

Why Nigeria keeps borrowing

Economic analysts identify several factors driving Nigeria’s consistent upward debt trend. These include:

1. Structural revenue weakness Oil revenues remain unpredictable, and non-oil revenues despite improvements— cannot yet fund the scale of Nigeria’s expenditure.

2. Increased government spending needs Social welfare, security operations, infrastructure deficits, and recurrent obligations have all expanded national expenditure.

3. Exchange rate effects A portion of the debt rise is attributable to currency fluctuations rather than fresh borrowing. Depreciation of the Naira translates into higher Naira-value external debt.

4. Limited fiscal buffers Nigeria entered the 2020s without significant savings or stabilisation funds, making borrowing the “default response” during crises. Fiscal policy analyst, Kola Olaleye, notes: “The Federal Government has been caught in a loop borrowing to service existing debt, borrowing to pay salaries, borrowing to fund essential services,” he said. “Without structural reforms, this becomes a cycle that’s hard to break.”

Debt Servicing now taking a larger chunk of government revenue

Although, the NBS report focuses on stock rather than servicing costs, experts say rising debt stock almost certainly signals worsening service obligations.

A senior economist at the Centre for Social Policy Studies, Dr. Salma Ahmed, warned that unless revenue expands significantly, Nigeria risks spending over half of its available revenue on debt servicing, a trend already visible in recent years.

“Even if the government delays new borrowings, previous debts will keep maturing, requiring constant refinancing,” she said. “This leaves little fiscal room for education, health, infrastructure or poverty reduction.”

Impact on inflation, interest rates and investment

Heavy public borrowing, especially domestically, exerts multiple pressures on the economy:

• Higher interest rates Government’s need to attract buyers for local bonds pushes interest rates upward, which filter through to commercial lending.

• Lower private sector activity When banks prefer lending to the government (lower risk, guaranteed returns), credit to businesses shrinks.

• Inflationary pressures Government borrowing may indirectly fuel inflation, especially when financed by the Central Bank. Nigeria’s inflation has remained elevated due to food supply shocks, currency fluctuations, and global commodity trends.

Some economists fear that rising debt may further complicate inflation management. A closer look at external debt risks Nearly half of Nigeria’s debt is external. While concessional loans from multilateral institutions offer relatively favourable terms, analysts warn that rising exposure still poses risks.

Economist and development consultant, Dr. Nneka Okoro said: “External debts are good when tied to revenue-generating projects. The problem arises when loans are used for consumption, subsidies, or recurrent spending. “If the projects do not generate foreign exchange, repayment becomes burdensome.”

Given Nigeria’s foreign exchange challenges, she warned that the government may face tighter liquidity constraints in the coming years.

Breaking down the numbers: What 2.01% growth really means

A quarter-on-quarter growth of 2.01 per cent might appear moderate, but analysts say the broader context matters. The debt increase translates to roughly N3 trillion added in just three months.

Annualized, this trend could push national debt toward the N160–N165 trillion range by mid2026, unless fiscal adjustments are made. Public finance researcher at Covenant University, Dr. Fidelis Ayemre, argues that the increases are no longer mere cycles but structural.

“Nigeria’s debt stock is increasing faster than its productive capacity,” he said. “If GDP does not grow at a significantly higher rate than debt, long-term sustainability becomes questionable.”

How states fit into the national debt picture

State-level borrowing has become more common as sub-nationals seek to fund infrastructure, salary arrears, and development initiatives. But many states still depend heavily on federal allocations through FAAC, making their debt positions fragile.

Lagos remains the most credit-worthy state, with a strong internal revenue base and significant economic activity. Rivers follows due to its oil wealth and commercial importance. Jigawa and Ondo, with relatively low debt profiles, may have limited borrowing capacity or more conservative fiscal strategies.

However, several public finance scholars warned that even low-debt states may be masking deeper fiscal vulnerabilities, especially if they rely heavily on federal allocations without strong internal revenue mechanisms.

Could Nigeria face a debt crisis?

Experts weigh in While most analysts do not forecast an imminent default, they warn of mounting risks. Prof. Uwaleke said that Nigeria was not yet near a sovereign debt crisis but must not assume immunity.

“Nigeria has a large economy and significant natural resources, which give it borrowing capacity,” he explained. “But debt crises are not about size—they are about liquidity and the ability to meet obligations at maturity.” Rewane added that investor confidence hinges on predictable policy and fiscal reforms.

“If Nigeria fails to implement credible reforms—revenue expansion, subsidy rationalisation, FX market stabilisation—the cost of borrowing will keep rising.” According to analysts, the government should expand revenue without overburdening citizens.

They specifically advocated expanding the tax net without raising existing taxes. They further called for digitisation of the tax process, curbing leakages, and boosting e-commerce taxation. They also advocated prioritisation of borrowing for productive projects.

That is, loans must fund projects that can repay themselves through revenue, not recurrent obligations.