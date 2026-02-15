N150trn Trade Year: China Takes 15% Share, Nigeria Seeks Balance In $22bn Partnership

China has tightened its grip as Nigeria’s dominant trade partner, with bilateral trade volume soaring past $22 billion in 2025 and imports from the Asian giant alone hitting $3.1 billion in the first quarter of the year. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that as 2026 unfolds, one fact is clear; China is firmly at the centre of Nigeria’s trade universe. The next chapter will determine whether the centre holds or transforms.

China as Nigeria’s trade hub in 2025

In a year when Nigeria’s total foreign trade climbed to an estimated N150 trillion (full-year projection based on N113 trillion recorded in the first three quarters), trade with China accounted for roughly 14–15 per cent of the country’s entire external trade footprint underscoring Beijing’s outsized role in Africa’s largest economy.

From electronics and heavy machinery to textiles and industrial inputs, Chinese goods have become ubiquitous in Nigeria’s markets and manufacturing lines. At the same time, a dramatic surge in Nigeria’s exports to China rising by over 200 per cent in 2025 is reshaping the contours of a trade relationship long criticised for being lopsided.

Yet, even as the numbers tell a story of expanding opportunity, they also underline a familiar dilemma: Nigeria’s persistent trade deficit with China. As policymakers hail the deepening commercial ties, economists, investors and traders are asking a pressing question how can Africa’s largest economy transform its growing engagement with China into a more balanced and mutually beneficial partnership?

The numbers behind the surge

Trade between Nigeria and China has expanded steadily since 2020, but the pace accelerated markedly over the last three years. By 2025, total bilateral trade exceeded $22 billion, reflecting consistent year-on-year expansion.

While detailed annual breakdowns between 2020 and 2024 remain limited in publicly available summaries, trade analysts note a clear upward trajectory: Post-2020 recovery phase strengthened commercial exchanges. 2022–2023 saw expansion driven by infrastructure projects and machinery imports.

2024 marked stronger energy exports. 2025 recorded a breakout year, with exports to China jumping over 200 per cent. The first quarter of 2025 alone saw Nigeria import goods worth $3.1 billion from China, consolidating Beijing’s position as Nigeria’s largest source of imports.

Over the course of the year, imports remained robust, driven by demand for capital goods, electrical machinery, renewable energy components, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, and a broad spectrum of consumer products.

Simultaneously, Nigeria’s exports to China witnessed an unprecedented leap propelled by crude oil shipments, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), solid minerals, and agricultural commodities. This trade dynamism unfolded against the backdrop of Nigeria’s broader external trade performance.

In the first three quarters of 2025, total external trade reached approximately N113 trillion, with second quarter trade alone hitting N38 trillion. Exports stood at N22.75 trillion in Q2, comfortably outpacing imports and delivering a national trade surplus largely oil-driven.

Projecting full-year performance places Nigeria’s 2025 total external trade at around N150 trillion, making China’s $22 billion share a substantial slice of the pie.

China: Nigeria’s de facto trade hub

Industry observers say China has effectively become Nigeria’s trade nerve centre not merely in volume but in structural influence. “China is no longer just a trading partner; it is embedded in Nigeria’s economic architecture,” said Dr. Akinyemi Adetola, a trade economist at the Lagos Business School.

“From railway construction and power projects to consumer electronics and renewable energy, Chinese firms are deeply integrated into key sectors.” Chinese investments in Nigeria have risen sharply up about 130 per cent in recent years spanning manufacturing, telecommunications, mining, free trade zones and large-scale construction.

In Lagos’ Alaba International Market and Kano’s industrial clusters, dependence on Chinese supply chains is evident. “Most of what we sell comes from China cables, solar panels, inverters, generators,” said Chukwudi Eze, an importer. “If shipments from China slow down, the whole market feels it.” That level of dependence reinforces China’s hub status and Nigeria’s exposure.

The trade imbalance question

Despite surging exports, Nigeria continues to run a structural trade deficit with China, largely because imports consist of higher-value manufactured goods. Electronics, heavy machinery, vehicles, steel products and industrial equipment dominate Nigeria’s import basket.

By contrast, Nigeria’s exports remain concentrated in crude oil and primary commodities. “The structure of trade is the real issue,” noted Prof. Mojisola Adeyemi of the University of Ibadan. “As long as Nigeria exports raw materials and imports finished goods, value addition will continue to favour China.”

She warned that a 200 per cent export spike, while impressive, does not automatically translate into sustainable balance. “Oil is volatile. Real rebalancing requires non-oil export expansion.”

Manufacturers seek strategic renegotiation

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has consistently argued for a recalibration of trade engagement. Director-General of MAN, Segun AjayiKadir, said Nigeria must pivot from consumption-driven imports to productionled engagement.

“Trade with China should not simply be about bringing in finished goods,” AjayiKadir said. “We must negotiate stronger industrial collaboration, insist on technology transfer, and deepen local value addition. Otherwise, the imbalance will persist.”

He stressed that Nigeria’s vast consumer market should be leveraged as a bargaining chip. “With over 200 million people, Nigeria has market power. We must use it strategically.”

Investors see opportunity

Chinese investors say Nigeria can evolve from an import destination into a manufacturing base. Zhang Wei, representing a Chinese manufacturing firm in Ogun State, said Nigeria’s geographic position offers scale advantages. “Nigeria can serve West Africa,” he said.

“If infrastructure improves and policies remain stable, more production will happen locally.” Chinese-backed industrial parks already produce ceramics, textiles, steel products and household appliances.

Expansion of such facilities could reduce import volumes and create jobs. However, investors cite persistent power shortages, port congestion and logistics bottlenecks as constraints.

Pathways to rebalancing trade

1. Move up the Value Chain Export refined petroleum products, petrochemicals and processed minerals instead of crude resources.

2. Deepen Industrial Partnerships Tie Chinese investment approvals to measurable local content and skills transfer commitments.

3. Expand Non-Oil Exports Boost agro-processing, fertilizers, leather, Cocoa derivatives and manufactured goods.

4. Strengthen Infrastructure Lower production costs through improved electricity, rail connectivity and port automation.

5. Leverage AfCFTA Position Nigeria as a regional manufacturing hub for Chinese firms targeting Africa. Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Limited, Bismarck Rewane, noted that domestic refining could be a game changer. “If Nigeria exports refined products instead of crude, the trade arithmetic shifts significantly,” he said.

The bigger picture

While Nigeria recorded an overall external trade surplus in 2025, experts caution that country-specific deficits matter. “An overall surplus does not cancel bilateral vulnerabilities,” Prof. Adeyemi warned. “We must look at structural balance.”

With China accounting for roughly 15 per cent of Nigeria’s total external trade value, the relationship is too large to ignore and too strategic to mismanage.

A defining economic crossroad

The emergence of China as Nigeria’s foremost trade hub marks a pivotal moment. The relationship now spans trade, investment, infrastructure, technology and industrial cooperation. The $22 billion trade figure is not just a statistic; it represents leverage, dependency, opportunity and risk, all intertwined.

The question facing policymakers is whether Nigeria will remain primarily a destination for Chinese goods or evolve into a production partner capable of narrowing the deficit and maximizing mutual gain.