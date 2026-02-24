N150m Campaign Permit: ADC Drags Enugu Govt, Threatens Court Action

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State has rejected the N150 million political campaign advertising permit fee imposed by the Enugu State Structures for Signage and Advertising Agency (ENSSAA), describing it as illegal, unconstitutional, and a ploy to cripple opposition parties ahead of the 2026 council and 2027 general elections.

The opposition party accused the state government of attempting to frustrate political competition through what it called a “financial obstruction” placed in the path of parties and candidates.

ENSSAA announced the N150m permit fee in a statement by its General Manager, Mr. Francis Aninwike, released via the media office of Governor Peter Mbah.

According to Aninwike, the directive aligns with the agency’s statutory mandate to regulate outdoor advertising and ensure environmental aesthetics across the 17 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the fee would grant parties the right to deploy campaign materials, including banners, branded vehicles, T-shirts, and handbills, as well as conduct street campaigns and rallies.

However, reacting in a statement signed by Paul Anigbogu on behalf of the Enugu ADC Media Team and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, the party rejected the fee in its entirety, describing the permit as “not only unlawful and unconstitutional, but also undemocratic.”

The ADC alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state was behind the policy to edge out competitors.

The statement partly reads:

“ARCON, in a statement dated 13 February 2026, made it clear that state signage and advertising agencies are alien to the Nigerian Constitution, and such powers do not fall within the legislative remit of a state. The statement particularly flagged Ondo and Enugu states.

“The council also maintained that it is not within a state signage and/or advertising agency’s jurisdiction to request, receive, or approve any advertisement (political or otherwise) before exposure.

“The council enjoined and cautioned state signage agencies to tread with caution and desist from such directives that could usurp the oversight responsibility of the federal government, as well as create bottlenecks, especially as we approach the 2027 general elections campaign and voter education.

“Unfortunately, not up to two weeks after ARCON issued this statement, the Enugu State Government, through the signage agency, is imposing a N150 million campaign permit fee on political parties and candidates.

“Therefore, we totally reject this fee and will not hesitate to challenge it in court if the state government fails to rescind the illegal and unconstitutional financial obstruction placed on the way of political parties and candidates vying for local government and general elections in Enugu State.”

The party further maintained that advertising regulation falls within the Exclusive Legislative List of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and therefore rests solely with the National Assembly.

It accused the state government of attempting to usurp federal powers and warned that the alleged financial encumbrance would skew the electoral process in favour of the ruling party.

Enugu ADC stated that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are the statutory bodies empowered to regulate campaigns and other activities relating to local government and general elections, “and not ENSSAA or any other agency.”

The party vowed to explore all lawful means, including litigation, to stop what it described as impunity by the state government and to ensure a level playing field ahead of the forthcoming polls.