N144.8bn Safe Schools Initiative: FG Mulls Implementation Across Country

The Federal government has disclosed its intention to implement the N144.8bn Safe Schools Initiative across the country.

The programme reportedly was initially planned for 48 Schools in 18 states, especially places where there has been a spike in insecurity.

New Telegraph gathered that considering the importance of the initiative to improving education, the Federal government has increased funding for all the agencies involved in its implementation.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu in Abuja when he answered questions about the initiative, during the breakdown of the 2024 Budget proposal.

Bagudu noted that his Ministry played a major supervisory role in the initiative, he had held several engagements with the team to ensure its seamless implementation.

He also stated that efforts have been intensified to get both sub-national and state governments’ support for the initiative.

According to him, the Safe Schools Initiative was not only needed in Federal government-owned Schools but in all schools, hence the need for buy-in by all stakeholders.

He said, “About one month ago, I had a session where I spoke with the team of Safe Schools Initiative and we discussed the sensitive nature of the initiative, and how it requires a multi-agency engagement. Even when the funding was provided and disbursed to different agencies those agencies are now beneficiaries of large financing much more than before.

” The challenge of the initiative is the wider challenge of Insecurity in the country. We discussed with the team on how to get the sub-national more interested in the Safe Schools Initiative. When you get a buy-in in any Federal government programme, it will be easier to handle. We are also working on how to implement it at all levels of government in the country “