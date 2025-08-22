N142bn Bus Terminals Approval Shows Misplaced Priorities – Obi

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticised the Federal Government’s approval of ₦142 billion for the construction of bus terminals across the six geopolitical zones, describing it as another evidence of misplaced priorities and poor governance.

Obi, who shared his reaction on social media, lamented that the government could allocate such a huge sum to bus terminals while the health sector remains grossly underfunded.

He pointed out that in the 2024 national budget, the total allocation for all teaching hospitals in federal universities and psychiatric centres nationwide was less than ₦100 billion, far below the newly approved figure for bus terminals.

“The difference between the success and failure of development in any nation is how scarce resources are prioritised,” Obi said.

“It is disturbing that while over 20 million Nigerians are living with mental health issues, according to the WHO, our health institutions remain underfunded while billions are earmarked for bus terminals.”

The former Anambra State governor argued that the move reflects a lack of competence, focus, and leadership in tackling Nigeria’s most urgent challenges.

He stressed that healthcare should remain a national priority, adding that the government’s decision is not only misplaced but also “a tragic irony of our country.”

Obi further lamented that such actions show that the present administration is not demonstrating true governance but rather continuing policies that undermine the welfare of ordinary Nigerians.