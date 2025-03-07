Share

Former Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, on Friday, said her presence at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) headquarters in Abuja is to clarify financial expenditures during her tenure.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the EFCC investigators grilled the former minister on Thursday, March 6 over N138 million fraud allegations.

In a statement issued to clarify her presence at the commission on her X handle, Kennedy-Ohanenye detailed her visit to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, stating that she arrived at 2:15 p.m., engaged in discussions from 2:50 p.m., and left by 6:50 p.m.

According to her, she provided comprehensive clarifications regarding her actions while in office and commended the EFCC for its professionalism.

She emphasized that she managed public funds prudently during her tenure, adding that she supplemented government resources with personal funds to support initiatives under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

The former minister also assured the anti-graft agency of her full cooperation for any further inquiries regarding the case.

“I commend the EFCC for their professionalism and hospitality, and I appreciate the opportunity to address the matters that have recently been circulating in the media.

“During my tenure, my team and I executed our duties diligently, utilizing available resources effectively, and even supplementing with personal funds, demonstrating our dedication to the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigerian women and children.”she added

