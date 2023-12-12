N13.6bn Windfall: Gov Sule Seeks Stakeholders’ Buy-In In Executing NG-CARES Projects

…to construct 15km of road in each LGA, others

Following the windfall of about N13.6bn that accrued to the state from the NG-CARES programme, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has sought the collaboration of stakeholders from the state to buy in and own the projects tied to the funds that would be executed in the state.

He made the call during a meeting with stakeholders drawn from across the state, held at the Government House in Lafia, on Monday.

The governor particularly called on the stakeholders to own the projects that would be carried out from the windfall, which include 15 km of roads in each of the 13 local government areas of the states, boreholes amongst others.

Sule assured that his administration would utilize the funds judiciously and in line with stipulated guidelines.

His words ” There is a programme called NG-CARES. This programme was derived after COVID-19. The World Bank, as well as the Federal Government, got into a partnership about a certain amount of money that should be given to states that performed in one aspect or the other.

“The states formed committees that have been working on that. The first disbursement of this amount of money was 135bn, which was given to all the states in the federation”

“I am happy to announce to you that Nasarawa State came first. And Nasarawa State got 13.6bn. And the money that is given to us is already in our account. And the money will go into various areas of distribution. The reason why I found it extremely important to hold such a meeting is that so many things were mentioned about Nasarawa State when that money was being given,” he stated.

The governor said the meeting with stakeholders became necessary because NG-CARES believed that in Nasarawa State the windfall would be utilized judiciously.

“That is a heavy statement that I am taking seriously, and that explains why I am calling for this meeting. I want every one of us to take this matter seriously. I had a meeting already with the team from NG-CARES this morning. I called their attention and asked them to come and work in tandem with all of us,” he said.

Sule explained that the most important thing is for the state to utilize these resources so that the people who have this level of confidence in Nasarawa State would continue to maintain that type of confidence afterwards.

“I am pleading with our stakeholders who are here, to help us by taking responsibility in ensuring that whatever job these people are carrying out, let us take it as our own responsibility to check and ensure that job is being done in line with the laid down guidelines. “And let us take ownership of these projects so that the next time Nasarawa State comes tops again.

“I am looking forward to especially our royal fathers and political office holders, especially chairmen of local government who would be there also,” he added.

He explained that he has tried to remove himself from selecting where the projects would be cited, leaving the responsibility to the stakeholders who may be closer to the people and know much about their areas of need.

“I have tried as much as possible to stay outside of it. As far as it’s in Nasarawa State, it’s my state. It doesn’t matter where. I don’t want to be at the forefront of telling them where to site the project. I am trying to avoid that.

“Whatever would be chosen is for Nasarawa State. But I am sure our leaders, you are more familiar with the roads that are more daring to the people,” he said.

Governor Sule added that another cogent reason for holding the meeting is for the stakeholders to strategize on the method of selecting 625 persons from each of the 13 local government areas for enrollment as agents for the N25,000 monthly presidential palliative as recently announced by President Bola Tinubu”

“As you are aware, Mr President has made the pronouncement that there is going to be a palliative of N25000 which is going to be given to the poor