N1,293bn Alleged Sharp Practices Rocks Anambra Revenue House

There seems to be no end to the lingering board room clash between the Chairman of Anambra Internal Revenue Services (AIRS), Dr Greg Ezeilo and the Executive Director of Operations, Dr Christian Madubuko following allegations of sharp practices in the establishment of the tune of about N1,293 billion.

This disclosure came from a reply by Madubuko to a query issued to him by Ezeilo over what he called the activities of Madubuko which he claimed were at variance to the terms of reference of the Services as was made by Gov Charles Soludo during their respective appointments.

The query to Madubuko stated in parts; “You will recall, in my last conversations with you shortly after you returned from your overseas trip, I took you to the UHBET Centre and conducted you around that facility; showed you your new office location in that Centre, and intimated you that your job roles would now change to cover among others, New Business”

“Development, Motor Licensing, Road Taxes and overseeing the UHBET Computer-Based Testing Facility (CBT). Additionally, I informed you that, as an Executive Director, you are NEVER to be engaged in any filed work again except where it becomes extremely necessary to do so”

“Similarly, arising from my initial memo to all directors, management, and every other staff of AiRS, no such actions involving interacting with any external parties should take place without the authorization of the Chairman”

“In another development, records from the head of admin showed that you are still in the custody of three (3) AiRS vehicles, namely 2 Siena buses and 1 truck, contrary to our vehicle fleet management policy of one officer – “one vehicle and others to the pool”.

In light of the above, can you please take immediate steps to address the following queries”

“You are to provide lucid explanations of your roles in issues in “1” above and why severe disciplinary actions cannot be taken against you”

“Upon satisfactory submission on issue no.1, you should take immediate steps to relocate your office to the UHBET Centre as provided and thereof conduct yourself in line with your new job roles”.

“Provide reasonable and convincing undertaken that you will never engage with any external parties including AiRS Partners or their agents, the police, civil defence, DSS or the press without the express approval of the Chairman”

“Finally, you should take immediate steps to return two (2) of the three (3) vehicles in your custody back to the office and hand over the keys to the head of Admin for effective fleet operations” he concluded

In his reply to the query, Dr Christian Madubuko accused Chairman Ezeilo of sharp practices in the Revenue House to the tune of N1, 284 Billion which he claimed was bribe money from a revenue agent as well as an unacceptable state revenue from agents that has not been accounted for between 2022 and early 2023.

“I am even more worried to observe that a partnering firm whose job function is to supervise the AiRS digital collections and pay into State account digitally is now coming up with a cheque of N150,000,000.00 (one hundred and fifty million naira), which is obviously less than 20% of what has been collected in the field on behalf of AiRS”

“Remember that same company made over N1,269,360,000.00 (One billion, two hundred and sixty-nine million, three hundred and sixty thousand) within the three months and two weeks period it operated as a revenue agent for Anambra State in late 2022 and early 2023 in a very obnoxious manner that warranted the abrupt suspension of the flying revenue by Mr Governor in January 2023. The records of money collected by the firm are not only available but also verifiable to date.

“Till today, Bigly firm claims it has not recovered the N450,000,000.00 (four hundred and fifty million naira) it invested in the Anambra IGR. That is a blatant lie. I would like anyone who doubts this to challenge me and I will make a verifiable record of its collections and the amount collected available”

“I asked a direct question to you regarding the circulating news that you, the Chairman, Dr Greg Ezeilo collected N4,000,000.00 (four million naira) and two cows from Mr Ken Nwankwo before your Ozor title taking at Igbo-Ukwu your community and that he (Mr Ken Nwankwo, a.k.a ABig) gave you N20,000,000.00 (twenty million naira) to be able to secure the appointment letter for the “upstream and downstream” revenue buckets”

“You accepted that both incidences happened. I advised you of the dangers of accepting things like that from ‘partners and contractors’ as the case may be. You told me you would refund his N4,000,000.00 to him and on the issue of two cows, you retorted: how much does a cow cost? That you will give him back his two cows. On the N20,000,000.00 (twenty million naira), you said you borrowed the money from him to rehabilitate the UHBET Centre”

“I was amused but not deceived because you took the money and started doing his bidding. It is not surprising, therefore, that you saw nothing wrong with our IGR Partner, Bigly Oil and Gas Limited recruiting hardened criminals across the State for revenue collections.

“Rather, you called for my head for daring to venture where the angels fear to go. I can now rightly or wrongly confirm that even the angels eat beans”

“In that meeting also, you admitted many things you have done arbitrarily, and in a dictatorship manner without carrying your colleagues along as a team. You equally admitted having encroached so much on areas of my primary assignments as approved by Mr Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, CFR.

“You promised to make amends so we can join hands to upscale Anambra State revenue. We also discussed the decline in the amount of revenue generated in August 2023 and how to upscale the revenue. We noted that the primary cause was a lack of collaboration. Of everything we agreed upon, Mr Chairman has not kept to even one”

“Your decree that I should stop going to the field operations only exposed your bereft of knowledge on leadership or management by walking around. Every successful leader or organisation practises management by walking around or management by wandering around. It is also known as leadership by walking about”

“My adoption of leadership by going to the frontline has helped the State IGR grow from N1.8b (one billion, eight hundred million) in March where we met it to N2.8b (two billion, eight hundred million) in July 2023 after which I travelled to Australia in August and returned in September to meet the IGR in a state of terrible decline.

“Since then, revenue thieves have multiplied and seemed to have formed a terrible alliance with you. The state of the IGR’s steady decline under your watch and style of leadership is becoming too dangerous for silence”

“Think of what it would be if we pull our talents and strengths together, we would have definitely reclaimed over 85% of the State IGR in the hands of the revenue vandals”

“By now, we would have been talking of generating N5b (five billion) while targeting N10b (ten billion) as from 2024. Unfortunately, you have voluntarily chosen to become”.