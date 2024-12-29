N120bn Fake Products Destroyed In Six Months – NAFDAC

Share

On Sunday, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it destroyed over ₦120 billion worth of seized products between July and December 2024 across the country.

The agency made this disclosure in a press statement made available to newsmen and signed by its Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

Adeyeye disclosed that the agency’s Investigation and Enforcement Directorate is continuing its mop-up of substandard and falsified medicines, as well as unwholesome food items from markets nationwide.

According to the statement, Adeyeye noted that in December 2024 alone, the agency destroyed expired and unregistered drugs worth ₦11bn in Ibadan.

While counterfeit alcoholic beverages and fake medicines worth billions of naira were seized in Lagos. In Nasarawa State, the agency uncovered a factory packaging counterfeit rice and confiscated over 1,600 bags.

READ ALSO

Additionally, the agency shut down 150 shops in Aba, Abia State, and uncovered large-scale production of counterfeit goods, including beverages, spirits, and revalidated food items, with a market value of ₦5bn.

Adeyeye stressed the importance of eating safely during the festive period and advised Nigerians to purchase food and drinks from outlets with identifiable addresses to facilitate the agency’s tracking processes.

She cautioned against consuming medicines and packaged food products lacking NAFDAC registration numbers, adding that unusually cheap products are likely compromised.

The agency also reassured Nigerians that measures are in place to safeguard their health before, during, and after the yuletide season.

Share

Please follow and like us: