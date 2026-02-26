N12.9bn Scholarship For 54 Students By Borno Govt Clarified By IBUAM

The Management of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM) has clarified that the N12.9 billion scholarship approved by Governor Babagana Zulum for 54 Borno indigenes is not a one-time payment, but a comprehensive five-year training package covering tuition, professional certifications, accommodation, insurance, and technical exposure.

Reacting to social media allegations on Wednesday, the founder of IBUAM, Engr. Isaac Balami, expressed shock at what he described as misinformation surrounding the scholarship scheme.

Balami emphasized that the funds would not go into his personal account, contrary to insinuations by some groups, including certain Borno elders and members of the Biu Forum.

Governor Zulum announced last Thursday in Maiduguri the approval of N12.9 billion to sponsor 54 students to study aeronautics and engineering-related courses at IBUAM, located in Oshodi, Lagos.

Balami stated: “It is imperative to set the record straight regarding the N12.9 billion approval made by Governor Zulum. This is a five-year package covering world-class technical training, certifications, accommodation, insurance, leadership programmes, and professional exposure. The money is not going into my pocket.”

He added that IBUAM’s fees are competitive compared to global aviation institutions such as Cranfield University in the United Kingdom and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the United States. Pilot training alone in some West African countries can cost up to $100,000 for 18 months, excluding accommodation and other expenses, without earning a university degree.

According to Balami, IBUAM offers students both academic degrees and professional licenses, including Nigerian and European certifications, enabling graduates to work internationally. The scholarship package also includes health insurance, accommodation, industrial exposure, hands-on hangar experience, aircraft maintenance participation, and advanced leadership and project management certification.

“No university in the world combines degree programmes, multiple licenses, and this level of practical exposure in one package the way we are doing,” Balami said.

He added that Governor Zulum and top state officials inspected the university’s facilities before approving the scholarship. Balami, a former beneficiary of a Borno State scholarship under former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff, urged critics not to politicize the initiative, describing it as a strategic investment in the future of Borno youths.

“This is about building capacity and creating globally competitive professionals. Nobody will build Nigeria for us; we must build it ourselves,” he said, calling on the public to disregard attempts to tarnish the institution’s image.

The beneficiaries will undergo five years of intensive training in Aerospace Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering, and professional pilot training.

The announcement sparked criticism on social media, with some residents questioning the justification for committing such funds amid economic hardship and post-insurgency recovery challenges. Critics alleged political or ethnic bias in the selection process and argued that many displaced persons and struggling families deserved priority.

The Borno State Government has since dismissed the allegations, maintaining that the process was transparent and merit-based. Over 3,000 candidates applied, 1,200 were shortlisted for examination, and 54 top-performing students emerged, two from each of the state’s 27 local government areas to ensure equitable spread.

The Commissioner for Education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, described the initiative as part of Governor Zulum’s commitment to human capital development and long-term investment in education.