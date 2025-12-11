N10m Prizes Awarded As Lagos HealthTech Hackathon Spurs Innovation For African Healthcare

A week-long intensive hackathon designed to accelerate digital health solutions across Africa has concluded, with ten finalist teams pitching for top honours and a share of prizes worth up to N10 million.

The AHEAD Africa HealthTech Hackathon 2025, organised by DrugStoc with The Nest Innovation Technology Park as the core implementing partner and CcHub, wrapped up its Demo Day at The Nest in Yaba.

The event brought together developers, entrepreneurs, and healthcare experts, challenging them to build solutions that tackle critical issues of access, affordability, and interoperability in African healthcare.

Participants integrated DrugStoc’s API into their prototypes, supported by technical sessions that began on November 21st.

After days of development and mentorship, winners were announced on November 25th at the broader AHEAD Africa HealthTech Conference held at the Radisson Blu in Ikeja. ApexHealthTech emerged first, followed by FCMF Group (First Class Muslim Foundation Group) in second place, while MedsightAI claimed third. The People’s Choice Award went to PharmaEco.

Beyond the prize money, the top seven teams will receive continuous mentorship to help refine their innovations and transform them into sustainable businesses.

Outcomes from the hackathon were showcased at the main conference, where industry leaders deliberated on building equitable health systems, with particular emphasis on the interoperability of digital tools to enhance patient care across the continent.

The event underscored a growing commitment to bridging the gap between health technology innovation and real-world application within Africa’s evolving healthcare landscape.