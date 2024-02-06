N10m cash, South Africa trip, others for winners of Cowbellpedia

The winners of the Senior and Junior Secondary categories of 2023 Cowbellpedia Competition, Joseph Okechukwu and Adoga Agbo Daniel of Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have received N5 million each, a trip to South Africa, and a one-year supply of Cowbell Milk products. A total of 132 students selected from over 1,000 students from secondary schools across the country participated in the computerbased Mathematical competition, which was instituted 25 years ago by Promasidor Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Cowbell Dairy products and Beverages, Loya and Miksi Dairy products, and Top Tea, among others, to support academic excellence and showcased mathematics talent among the young ones.

A new dimension of “Fastest Finger and Chest of Fortune,” showcasing the contestants leadership skills and critical thinking abilities where they solve puzzles, mathematical puzzles and win an additional N250,000 cash prize, was added to the 2023 edition of the competition. Basking in the euphoria of their brilliant performance, the duo of Adoga and Okechukwu attributed their victory to hard work and dedication to the study of Mathematics during the championship. Meanwhile, in both the junior and senior category, the second position winners received the sum of N3,000,000 each, and a one-year supply of Cowbell products, while the third place winners received N2,000,000 each, and a year’s supply of Cowbell products. Subsequently, the fourth position got N500,000, while the teachers and parents also won amazing cash prizes and a one-year supply of Cowbell products. The winners from the parents’ episodes received N500,000 each for both senior and junior categories, while the first and second runnersup went home with N400,000 and N300,000, respectively; and the winners from the teachers’ episodes won N1 million each and a laptop for both senior and junior categories, and the first and second runners-up got N500,000 and N250,000, respectively, with all winners receiving a one-year supply of Cowbell products. On his performance, Okechukwu said: “Every student in my class took a test, and out of 20 of us that wrote the test, five of us were selected as qualified for the competition. After our selection, we were taken through intensive classes and lessons. The hardest part of the competition was the final stage because unlike the first stage. I was one of the last, but later due to the Zone of Power and the questions from The Cowbellpedia Bank, I was able to get the first position. “I made so many friends through the competition and also gained more experience out of this course.” Also, on his part, Adoga recalled that from the preliminary stage, he knew he would win the competition.

He said: “For my class, we all wrote an examination and then a topic was selected for us, and we resumed on the 10th day of our holiday for the session in which we went through some classes and undertook examinations. Five of us were qualified to participate. I am very good at Mathematics and other subjects. The hardest part of the composition for me was the final round, which was the intuition round. “It was a test of perseverance and resilience. I learned so much and made valuable friendships along the way. I aim to further my studies.” Speaking on the selection process, the Marketing Director, Promasidor, Adebola Williams, who said Cowbellpedia is a celebration of educational excellence, noted that it is not about the competition, but about bringing the brightest and the best from all our secondary schools together to compete.