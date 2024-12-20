N10bn Goods Saved At Onitsha Timber Market As Fire Destroys 18 Shops

Share

But for the intervention of the Chairman, Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Joseph Orji, over N10 billion goods at the Onitsha Timber Market would have been destroyed during a fire incident on Wednesday night.

The inferno started around 9 pm and upon hearing the distress call, Emeka Orji mobilised a team of rescue operators along with the Department of Fire Service at Okpoko that helped to put out the fire.

However, the inferno affected 18 shops at the furniture section of the Timber Market, while fire fighters prevented the fire from engulfing the entire market and beyond Okpoko and Asaba in Delta State.

According to the Council Chairman; “We thank the fire service department, the Police and the Onitsha Vigilante Services (AVS), as well as our traders led by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bridge Head Market Onitsha for their prompt intervention”.

“We shall continue to guarantee safety of lives and property of the people of my local government area and we wish to warm that this is the harmattan period and people should guard against unnecessary activities that may lead to fire disaster,” he said.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Chairman of Bridge Head Market Onitsha, Anambra State, Hon. Chinedu Ezekwike commended the efforts of the Chairman of the local government, for his intervention on the recent fire incident that affected section of the market.

Narrating the incident to newsmen in Onitsha, Hon. Ezekwike disclosed that he was dumbfounded when he received the call about the inferno, expressing gratitude to Onitsha South Local Government, Chairman, Hon. Emeka Orji and people who are living nearby the market for their timely intervention.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra StatePolice Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga said; “Following the swift response of the Police and Fire service operatives to the outbreak at Ogbosisi on 18/12/2024 by 8:45 pm brought the situation under control”.

“Meanwhile, Police operatives have cordoned off the scene of the incident to prevent hoodlums from taking undue advantage of the situation to loot properties and goods of individuals in the area.

