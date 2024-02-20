N10bn Diversion: EFCC To Arraign Ex-Kwara Gov, Ahmed

The Ilorin Zoal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign the former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed over the alleged diversion of over N10 billion.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ahmed on Monday, February 19, honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation at the Ilorin zonal office following which he was grilled again by investigators.

It was the third time the ex-governor was facing interrogation in connection with the alleged diversion.

It would be recalled that Abdulfatah Ahmed was first invited on December 8, 2020, but the anti-graft agency conceded to Ahmed’s request to report voluntarily.

A source at the agency said yesterday: “The ex-governor was questioned on the diversion and mismanagement of N10billion funds of the Kwara State Government during his tenure as governor between 2011 and 2019.

“It is about alleged diversion, misappropriation of funds and money laundering. We have been on this investigation since 2019.

“We reached out to the ex-governor and we asked him to report to Ilorin Office because of jurisdiction. That was where he allegedly committed the offence.

“The ex-governor voluntarily reported to the EFCC’s office in Ilorin. There was no basis for arresting him.”

The source added: “We are trying to tidy up the investigation ahead of the arraignment of the ex-governor before the Federal High Court in Ilorin.

“We want to avert recourse to frivolous applications on jurisdiction which may drag for some time. We will put the ex-governor on trial in Kwara State. We have detained the former governor to enable him to respond to some issues.”

An official statement on the interrogation of the former governor was expected last night before press time Ahmed’s spokesman, Wahab Oba, who confirmed the development, described the former governor’s visit to the EFCC as routine.

Oba said: “He was invited and he honoured them as he has always done.

“He’s always ready to respond to any query or question regarding his tenure as a governor of the state. There’s nothing unusual about the invitation and his honouring the anti-graft agency’s invitation.”