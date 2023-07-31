N10bn Bond: Parthian Partners announces payment of second coupon

Leading Nigerian interdealer broker, Parthian Partners Limited, has announced the successful payment of the second coupon on its N10 billion 3-year fixed-rate senior unsecured short-term Bond.

According to a press release, the payout, which comes just six months after the settlement of the first coupon paid earlier on January 27, 2023, has been lauded for its promptness. The statement said that the payment of the second coupon on the N10 billion bond comes as Parthian Partners retains its solid ratings by Agusto & Co and DataPro.

“The company’s Bbb rating by Agusto & Co, and BBB+ rating by DataPro stand as a positive validation of its investment grade. It also reaffirms the company’s strong capitalisation, improving profitability, unwavering support from the owners, and solid funding profile,” the statement said. Analysts note that Parthian Partners’ N10 billion bond, which was the first short-term bond under the FMDQ Securities Exchange “short-term bond” framework and the first bond by an Inter-dealer broker in the Nigerian capital market, was issued at a coupon rate of 13.50 per cent and had been fully subscribed by a wide spectrum of institutional investors.

Commenting on the coupon payment, Mr. Olayinka Arewa, Chief Financial Officer of Parthian, stated: “This payment, following the timely settlement of the first coupon on 27th January 2023, serves as a testament to the financial robustness of the Parthian Group and underscores our unwavering dedication to safeguarding investor assets.” He further asserted that the company has maintained its Bbb rating by Agusto & Co, providing a positive confirmation of their investment grade. Additionally, the BBB+ rating by DataPro validates the company’s strong capitalisation, improving profitability, and favorable funding profile.