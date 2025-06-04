N104m Fine: We’re Committed To Protecting Nigerians Against Scammers — Airtel

Share

Airtel Nigeria has affirmed its collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to close all loopholes in SIM card registration.

The company highlighted its newly introduced AI Spam Alert Service, designed to curb fraudulent calls and messages originating from any SIM card.

This response follows a report by an online newspaper stating that NCC fined Airtel Nigeria ₦104 million over SIM registration breaches.

According to the report, Airtel Nigeria faces a ₦104 million regulatory penalty from the NCC for alleged widespread violations of SIM card registration protocols in Kano.

The sanctions raise concerns over national security and data integrity in the telecoms sector, the regulator said.

The report claims that Airtel agents failed to properly conduct verification procedures, resulting in 407 fraudulent SIM registrations using multiple National Identification Numbers (NINs), which violates the Registration of Communications Subscribers Regulations 2021.

In response to the report, a senior Airtel official, who spoke to New Telegraph, said the company has introduced a spam alert mechanism to combat all forms of fraud.

The official explained that the AI Spam Alert Service, rolled out across Airtel Africa’s 14 operating countries, offers unprecedented benefits and operates on clear principles to protect users.

Designed to enhance user safety, the AI-driven product provides real-time defense against spam and fraudulent SMS messages, making it a gamechanger for mobile security across the continent.

“The Airtel AI Spam Alert Service automatically detects and labels suspicious SMS messages as ‘Suspected SPAM’ without requiring any user action or additional apps. It leverages a robust AI algorithm analyzing over 250 parameters.

“Our AI Spam Alert Service reflects our dedication to safeguarding our customers from the growing threat of SMS fraud.

“As the first of its kind in Africa, it addresses a fundamental issue of trust and security—paramount to our digital ecosystem. We’re proud to offer this service to Nigerians and extend it across our African footprint.

“Following its successful deployment in Nigeria, the Spam Alert Service has launched in Tanzania and Kenya and will soon cover Airtel’s entire African operations.

“The service activates automatically for all Airtel customers, across both smartphones and feature phones, ensuring maximum reach and accessibility.

“Early feedback from subscribers has been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the AI’s efficiency in flagging potentially harmful messages without interfering with everyday communication.

“By pioneering this AI-based spam detection technology, Airtel Africa demonstrates its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge innovation to solve critical challenges facing its subscribers.

“The AI Spam Alert Service not only protects users but also sets a new benchmark for mobile security standards in the region.

“Our goal is to build a safer digital environment for our users.

“This innovation is part of our broader strategy to incorporate advanced technologies that address real challenges while enhancing the overall customer experience.”

