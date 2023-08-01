N100bn LG’s Funds: Court Demands Kano Anti Graft Boss Appear Before It

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Kano State Public Complaints Commission and its Chairman, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado to appear before it on 2nd Aug. 2023 and show course why they should not be restrained from inviting, investigating, or harassing the Directors of Personnel Management, their Cashiers and any other officials in respect of 39 Local Government Accountants in Kano, pending the hearing and determination of Applicants’ motion on notice.

Makoda LG Chairman, Mamuda A. Abdullahi and 28 other Local Government Chairmen of Kano State approached the court as Applicants, seeking an order restraining Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission and its Chairman, Barrister Muhuyi Rimin Gado, from further action, pending the hearing and determination of originating motion on notice.

The Applicants through their counsel, Barrister Morgan Omeresanye in an exparte application dated 24th July 2023 and Affidavit in support, deposed to by Barrister Arthur C Nwosu, together with the exhibits attached therein and filed at the court registry.

“The Applicants are praying that the Honourable Court grant an interim injunction, restraining the Respondents, jointly, severally, personally or through their agents, servants, privies and or assigned whomsoever and whatsoever from inviting, investigating, arresting, detaining or intimidating the applicants’ Director of Personnel Management, their Cashiers and any other officials in respect of the Local Government Accounts, their personal account vouchers and cashbook of Local Government Account herein, pending the hearing and determination of Applicants’ Motion on notice.”

“An order of the court granting an injunction restraining the Respondents jointly, severally, personally or through their Agents servants whomsoever from taking further steps in connection with, or relating to or arising from an invitation by the Respondents against the Applicants Directors of Personnel Management, Cashiers or any other officials as communicated in 1st Respondent’s Letter 7th July 2023 respectively, pending the hearing and determination of Applicants’ motion on notice,”

“An Order of this Honourable Court, granting an accelerated hearing of the Applicants Motion on Notice and directing the Respondents to maintain Status Quo in respect of the subject matter of this suit, pending the hearing and determination of the Applicants’ Motion on Notice.

After hearing the Exparte application, the presiding Judge, Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed ordered the Respondents to appear before his Court on 2nd August.

“An Order is hereby made directing all the Respondents to appear before this court on 2nd August 2023 and show

the cause why the interim orders sought by the Applicants vide their Motion Exparte should not be granted”

“It is also directed that the Motion Exparte for interim orders of injunction and the substantive motion on notice, should serve on Respondents.”

He, explained that the court gave its orders pursuant to the provisions of Order V Rule 4 (v) of the

Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009.

He consequently adjourned the suit to 2nd August, 2023 for the Respondents to appear in court and show cause.