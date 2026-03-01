N1.8trn Unsold Goods: How Policy Gaps, Falling Incomes, Rising Poverty Squeeze Nigerians

Nigeria’s ballooning N1.8 trillion worth of unsold manufactured goods is fast becoming more than just an industry statistic. It is a stark economic warning sign exposing deep cracks in policy execution, declining purchasing power and worsening living conditions across the country. PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports.

The latest industry data from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) reveals a troubling reality: factories are producing, but Nigerians are buying less not by choice, but by necessity. Behind the growing warehouse stockpiles lies a broader story of policy trade-offs, structural inefficiencies and an economy struggling to translate reforms into real income growth.

Demand crisis exposes policy disconnect Economic analysts say the inventory surge reflects a fundamental disconnect between macroeconomic reforms and household welfare. While policymakers point to stabilising inflation and improving macro indicators, many Nigerians say their daily reality tells a different story one of shrinking incomes and rising expenses.

Data from the World Bank shows about 87 million Nigerians live in poverty, with projections indicating that economic pressures could push several million more into poverty in 2026 if living costs continue to rise faster than wages. Economists argue that recent reforms, though necessary, have imposed shortterm hardship without adequate social buffers.

Reform without relief

An investigation by Sunday Telegraph showed that while fiscal and monetary tightening have helped stabilise key indicators, they have also sharply reduced consumer liquidity. High interest rates hovering around 36 per cent have made borrowing expensive for both businesses and households, reducing consumption and investment.

Economist and CPPE Chief Executive, Muda Yusuf, said policymakers may have underestimated the depth of demand compression. “The reforms were inevitable but the sequencing and lack of sufficient social cushioning have intensified the demand crisis. Purchasing power has weakened significantly,” he said. He noted that weak consumer demand is now the biggest constraint facing manufacturers.

Survival mode economy

Across neighbourhoods in Lagos, residents describe an economy where survival has replaced spending. Trader Chioma Nwafor said customers now prioritise food over everything else. “Nobody is thinking about buying extras. People just want to eat and pay transport,” she said. Commercial bus driver, Ibrahim Sadiq, said rising fuel and maintenance costs have forced fare increases, reducing passenger traffic. “Everyone is struggling. People argue over small fare increases because money is tight,” he said.

Manufacturers caught in policy crosscurrents

Manufacturers say they are trapped between high production costs and weak demand a situation worsened by currency volatility, energy costs and expensive credit. Financial analyst and CEO of Financial Derivatives Company, Bismarck Rewane, described the situation as a structural demand shock. “The economy is experiencing a squeeze from both ends high costs of production and weak consumer purchasing power. Without productivity growth, the pressure will persist,” he said.

Productivity problem at the core

Experts say Nigeria’s low productivity remains a major structural constraint, limiting competitiveness and pushing prices higher. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, manufacturing growth continues to lag overall GDP, underscoring persistent inefficiencies. Former Statistician-General, Yemi Kale, said productivity must improve for incomes to rise sustainably. “Without productivity gains, real wages will remain weak and demand will stay subdued,” he said.

Reforms beginning to yield results-FG

Government officials insist that current economic reforms are necessary to stabilise the economy and lay the foundation for long-term growth. Officials argue that macroeconomic stability, exchange-rate reforms and fiscal adjustments are beginning to restore investors’ confidence.

A senior official at the Federal Ministry of Finance said policy measures were designed to stimulate growth and support industry over time. “We acknowledge the short-term pain, but the reforms are essential to correct structural distortions and create a more resilient economy,” the official said. Authorities also point to ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting local production, improving power supply and supporting small businesses.

Policy defence vs. reality

Despite government’s assurances, analysts say the benefits of reforms have yet to translate into improved living standards for most Nigerians. Economists argue that without targeted support measures including wage growth, social protection and lower energy costs demand recovery may remain slow.

Many households say they have yet to feel the impact of policy improvements. Hairdresser, Blessing Okon, in Lagos, said survival remains her daily focus. “We hear that the economy is improving, but life is still very hard,” she said.

Poverty, living conditions worsen

Rising food prices, transport costs and housing expenses continue to stretch household budgets, forcing difficult trade-offs. Analysts warn that prolonged weak demand could trigger more factory shutdowns and job losses, worsening unemployment and poverty. This could further slow Nigeria’s industrialisation ambitions and weaken economic growth prospects.

Experts call for balanced policy approach

Economists say Nigeria must balance stabilisation policies with growth-focused measures that boost productivity and incomes. Recommendations include improving power supply, reducing logistics costs, supporting local manufacturing and expanding social safety nets. Without such interventions, analysts warn the economy could remain trapped in a low-demand cycle.

A symbol of a strained economy

The growing piles of unsold goods have become a powerful symbol of Nigeria’s economic strain factories struggling to sell and households struggling to buy. For millions of Nigerians, the crisis is measured not in trillions of Naira but in daily compromises smaller meals, postponed purchases and uncertain futures.