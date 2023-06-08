N1.4trn: Firm Accuses NASS Of Fraudulent Retrospective Approval Of Nddc Budget

A management consultancy firm, Crincad and Cari Nigeria Limited has accused the two arms of Nigeria’s National Assembly of fraudulently approving N1.4 Trillion budget of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in retrospect and in utter violation of the country’s constitution.

In a petition signed by the President of the firm, Ngozika Ihuoma and addressed to the Director General of the Department of State Services, demanding urgent investigation of the National Assembly members and management of the NDDC, the consultants lamented the gradual but steady corruption of the well spelt-out democratic tenet of separation of power among the three tiers of government.

He noted that in spite of former president Muhammadu Buhari warning the National Assembly last December to desist from usurping executive power to assent Bills passed by them, NASS has paid no heed to the counsel.