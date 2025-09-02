N1.3trn Worth Of Fuel Used In June –NMDPRA

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority revealed that in June, Nigerians spent about N1.3 trillion to buy fuel (petrol) for their vehicles and electricity generators. The agency also stated that a total of 1.44 billion litres of fuel was used in the country during the period under review. It further stated that Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, were the major petrol consumers in June.

According to the agency’s PMS (premium motor spirit) truckout report for June, a total of 1.44 billion litres of petrol was sent to states in the month at a conservative average pump price of N900 per litre, totalling about N1.3 trillion. The data showed that Lagos used 205.7 million litres, valued at N185.1bn. Ogun, 88.7 million litres at a cost of N79.8 billion, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT Abuja) received 77.5 million litres, N69.8 billion.

The data further showed that Oyo used 72.8 million litres worth N65.5bn, out of the 1.44 billion litres trucked to states; Jigawa State got the least allocation of 9.4 million litres (N8.5bn); Ebonyi, 10.5 million litres (N9.5bn); Yobe, 11.7 million litres (N10.5bn), and Bayelsa, 11.9 million litres (N10.7bn).

The South-West emerged as the top consumer at the regional analysis, with 452.9 million litres, N407.7 billion, Lagos, 205.7 million litres, N185 billion; Ogun, 88.7 million litres, N79.8 billion and Oyo, 72.8 million litres, N65.5 billion, Osun, 35.5 million litres (N31.9bn); Ondo, 35.1 million litres (N31.5bn) and Ekiti, 15.3 million litres (N13.7bn).

The North-Central zone came second with 247.4 million litres worth N222.4bn. The FCT, 77.5 million litres (N69.8bn); Niger, 40.7 million litres (N36.6bn); Kwara, 34.8 million litres (N31.3bn); Benue, 25.7 million litres (N23.1bn); Nasarawa, 25.1 million litres (N22.6bn); Kogi, 24.1 million litres (N21.7bn), and Plateau, 19.4 million litres (N17.5bn).

The North-West used 230 million litres, N207.0 billion. Kano led the zone with fuel worth N61.4 billion; Kaduna, N38.8 billion, Sokoto, N33.3 billion; Kebbi, N27.3 billion; Katsina, N22.3 billion; Zamfara, N15.3 billion, and Jigawa, N8.5 billion. The South-South, got 224.9 million litres, N202.9 billion: Delta topped with N61.6 billion; Rivers, N40.1 billion; Edo, N38.8 billion; Akwa Ibom, N30.4 billion; Cross River, N20.7 billion, while Bayelsa, N10.7 billion.

The North-East consumed 152.8 million litres valued at N137.5 billion: Adamawa N51.2 billion; Bauchi, N27.9 billion; Gombe, N17.3 billion; Borno, N17.0 billion; Taraba N13.6 billion and Yobe N10.5 billion. The South-East spent the least nationwide with 132.7 million litres, valued at N119.6 billion: Anambra, 40.5 million litres (N36.5bn); Imo, 30.6 million litres (N27.6bn); Enugu, 27.4 million litres (N24.7bn); Abia, 23.7 million litres (N21.3bn); and Ebonyi, 10.5 million litres (N9.5bn).