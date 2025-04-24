New Telegraph

April 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 24, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. N1.38bn Fraud: Jude…

N1.38bn Fraud: Jude Okoye Regains Freedom

Jude Okoye, the former manager and elder brother of defunct music duo P-Square, on Wednesday, regained his freedom after over two months of incarceration at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

New Telegraph reports that his brother and close ally, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, confirmed the release in a series of Instagram stories showing Jude arriving home and embracing his wife and children.

READ ALSO

The occasion, which also marked Jude’s birthday, was attended by a few close friends and celebrities, including video director, Clarence Peters, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick, singer J. Martins, and actor Deyemi Okanlawon.

In the caption, Paul wrote, “Jude is finally out after 2 months +… All their efforts to frustrate his bail have finally collapsed. Welcome home, brother. #judeengees. And happy birthday.”

His release follows a series of legal battles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which accused him of theft, criminal conversion, and money laundering involving over ₦1.38 billion

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Insecurity: COAS Gives Troops Marching Order To Free Kwara, Niger Of Bandits
Read Next

Air Peace Suspends All Flights Nationwide Over NiMet Strike
Share
Copy Link
×