Jude Okoye, the former manager and elder brother of defunct music duo P-Square, on Wednesday, regained his freedom after over two months of incarceration at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

New Telegraph reports that his brother and close ally, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, confirmed the release in a series of Instagram stories showing Jude arriving home and embracing his wife and children.

The occasion, which also marked Jude’s birthday, was attended by a few close friends and celebrities, including video director, Clarence Peters, former NFF President Amaju Pinnick, singer J. Martins, and actor Deyemi Okanlawon.

In the caption, Paul wrote, “Jude is finally out after 2 months +… All their efforts to frustrate his bail have finally collapsed. Welcome home, brother. #judeengees. And happy birthday.”

His release follows a series of legal battles with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which accused him of theft, criminal conversion, and money laundering involving over ₦1.38 billion

