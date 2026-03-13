N1.35bn Fraud: Court Fixes April 1 For Sule Lamido, Sons’ Arraignment

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed April 1 for the fresh arraignment of the former Governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido over alleged N1.35 billion fraud.

New Telegraph reports that Lamido will be arraigned alongside his two sons, Aminu and Mustapha, in a case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The presiding Judge, Justice Peter Lifu, on Friday, March 13, fixed the following for the defendants’ failure to appear in court for their scheduled arraignment.

READ ALSO

Joe Agi, their counsel and a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), apologised for their absence, saying the defendants were informed about the court sitting on the evening of Thursday, March 2.

According to Agi, Lamido and his sons reside in Kano and could not make it to Abuja due to the short notice.

The lawyer, however, assured the court that the defendants would be present on the next adjourned date to take their plea.