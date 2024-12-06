N1.054trn 2025 Budget Key To Progress, Prosperity Of Ogun People –Elders Council

Share

The Governor’s Elders Advisory Council (GEAC) in Ogun State has described the proposed N1.054 trillion budget presented by Governor Dapo Abiodun to the state House of Assembly on Wednesday as a key to the much-needed progress and prosperity for the people of the state.

The Chairman of the Council, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, made this known during a chat with newsmen shortly after the Council held a meeting with the Governor at the Governor’s Office, OkeMosan, Abeokuta. Okuboyejo commended Governor Abiodun for dreaming big by presenting a substantial budget that would, in turn, help his administration’s ISEYA mantra to succeed, even as he urged the government to work towards achieving over 80 per cent budget performance in 2025.

He said: “For a state like Ogun, budgeting over N1trn when states that have been in existence far longer or even larger are budgeting less than that shows you the size of work that is being done.

So, we give them our congratulations and kudos. “It was christened the ‘Budget of Hope and Prosperity.’ It is what it is; you can see the size of the current one and the old one.”

