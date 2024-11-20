Idahosa Reaffirms Unity With His Principal, Okpebholo

Share

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dennis Idahosa, has dispelled any speculation of discord between himself and his principal, Governor Monday Okpebholo.

Speaking on Tuesday, Idahosa reaffirmed its shared commitment to prioritizing the welfare of the Edo people as he assured citizens of a harmonious relationship with the governor.

According to hm, their bond he described as one borne out of mutual respect and unity.

“Nobody should expect any misunderstanding between me and my principal. The current governor has taken me as his younger brother and not just his deputy,” he stated.

Idahosa further stated that the administration’s focus is on delivering impactful governance and addressing the needs of the people.

“Our ultimate goal is to put the Edo people first,” he reiterated.

He assured that the leadership team is aligned in its vision for the state’s progress.

This declaration comes amidst public concerns about potential rifts in leadership, often seen in deputy-principal relationships.

Idahosa’s remarks currently show a united front aimed at fostering stability and development in Edo State.

