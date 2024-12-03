N’ West, N’Central At Risk Of Starvation Over Banditry –Kano PS

Share

The Northwestern Zone Coordinator of Permanent Secretaries Lauratu Ado Diso yesterday bemoaned the havoc being wreaked by bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in the North West and North Central.

According to her, the development has made the areas vulnerable to hunger and starvation.

The Kano State Ministry of Budget and Planning Permanent Secretary said this during the Biannual Review Meeting on the Implementation of Food Systems Transformation Pathways in Nigeria in Kano.

She urged her colleagues to enhance efforts in addressing the issues of hunger and criminality in the region.

Diso said: “We are all aware that this review aims to provide a critical analysis of the progress made so far and the implementation of the food system in respective states, along with the key ministries and agencies.”

She expressed concern that the devastation in the North West and North East caused by bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents has rendered farming activities nearly impossible in some areas.

