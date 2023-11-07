N-SIPA Boss Vow To Address Operational Lapses In agency

The National Coordinator/CEO, National Social Investment Program Agency (N-SIPA), Halima Shehu has vowed to look into areas of operational lapses for better life-transforming interventions for poor Nigerians.

Shehu made this known during a press briefing held on Tuesday to formally announce her official assumption of office in Abuja

“Honourable Minister ma, with our agency under the supervision of your Ministry, I know that all areas of operational lapses will be looked into for better life-transforming interventions on poverty-stricken conditions of the poor Nigerians across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT, Abuja ).

“Poverty as we all know, engenders crime in any society, the more the people are uplifted out of poverty the lesser the crime rate in any society”.

Shehu acknowledged the criticisms that have plagued the NSIP programs, including concerns about transparency, accountability, fair beneficiary selection, realistic databases, and adequate publicity.

“The programs have witnessed so many criticisms in the country for lack of transparency, accountability, free & fair selection of beneficiaries, realistic database, and publicity amongst others.

“We hope to do better in this aspect especially now that the programmes are governed by an act which is a legal framework that clearly states the function of the Agency, the CEO, and Stakeholders.

She said she is certain that Mr President has recognized their leadership qualities and that’s why he has assigned them such a huge task upon them.

“therefore we have to be focused, committed, dedicated & passionate in carrying out this sensitive assignment of poverty alleviation which is one of the biggest promises in his Renewed Hope mandate but this cannot be achieved Without a great team and collaboration from all stakeholders both home and abroad which includes National/International Development partners amongst others.

“My working experience in this ministry in the last 4 years has availed me the opportunity to interface with the needy across the country and I have personally witnessed life-changing situations on these programmes to the beneficiaries.

“So, I know exactly the scope of work at NSIPA and the huge task ahead of us to be accomplished in a limited timeline.

She expressed confidence that with full support by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, N-SIPA, would make the ‘Renewed Hope Mantra of President Bola Tinubu ‘s administration , a practical reality among vulnerable Nigerians .