N Seven On Mandatory Takeover Offer For Guinness Nigeria Minority Stakeholders

N Seven has taken a decisive step towards consolidating its control over Guinness Nigeria Plc, launching a Mandatory Takeover Offer (MTO) to acquire additional shares from minority stakeholders at ₦81.60 per share.

This move follows N Seven’s acquisition of a 58.02 per cent controlling stake in Guinness Nigeria through the purchase of 1.27 billion ordinary shares from Atalantaf Limited and Guinness Overseas Limited.

With the MTO, N Seven seeks to acquire up to 481.36 million additional shares, giving minority investors the opportunity to cash out at the same price, Cowry Assets Limited revealed in its market research update published at the close of business on Thursday.

The emailed report stated that the offer period runs from 8:00 a.m. on March 14, 2025, to 5:00 p.m. on April 4, 2025, with a potential extension subject to regulatory approvals.

Accordingly, shareholders can choose to sell part or all of their holdings by submitting an Acceptance Form within the stipulated timeframe.

The takeover bid is expected to cement N Seven’s influence over Guinness Nigeria, potentially re – shaping the company’s governance, strategic direction, and operational framework.

The latest development comes in the wake of Diageo’s decision to exit the Nigerian market, having agreed to sell its controlling stake in Guinness Nigeria to Tolaram in June 2024.

Reacting to the news, price of the stock jumped 7.97 per cent to N79.90 per share on Thursday, up from N74 opening price. After acquisition in June last year, the stock has risen from about N54 low to close at N70.25 as at January 2, 2025.

Guinness Nigeria is expected to remain listed on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd., even as its ownership structure undergoes a historic transformation.

