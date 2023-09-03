N-Power: We’re Working To Address Delay In Payment – FG

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu has disclosed that the ministry is working round the clock to address the issue of delay in paying the N-Power beneficiaries their stipends.

Edu made this known on Sunday in Abuja through a press statement signed by Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister.

On the challenges, in terms of delay in payment of stipends, being faced by the beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme, the Minister said her Ministry was working round the clock to address the issue.

“We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept”, Dr. Edu stressed.

She noted that one of the innovations she is bringing in to ensure Conditional Cash Transfer transparency is to carry out a thorough verification of the social register, validate it, and then expand it to accommodate more persons.

“We will be working with the World Bank while seeking approval from the President to begin the Conditional Cash Transfer to Nigerians.

“We want to increase the Social Safety Net for Nigerians to enable us to pull millions of Nigerians out of poverty in a transparent manner as well as count the numbers together just as we counted Covid-19 cases using a digitalized system”

The Minister assured that the poverty alleviation intervention program of the federal government was devoid of politics, adding that President Tinubu is not playing politics with it, nor is it a political gimmick.

“We are very very conscious of the fact that his passion and true intentions are to ensure that we can raise Nigerians out of poverty.

“Party politics is over as now is time for governance, President Tinubu is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a President for everyone irrespective of political party.

“Bottlenecks will be removed and grey areas where things are not transparent enough for the public will also be removed.

“We will be upgrading and rejigging new and more robust programs that will cover more Nigerians and ensure they are effective,” the Minister.

On the challenges of accurately capturing vulnerable Nigerians for poverty alleviation, Dr Edu disclosed that her Ministry would soon come up with a more acceptable Social Register, one that will be verified, validated, and expanded to include those who should be there while taking off those who no longer belong within that bracket.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, she said, would also work with all tiers of government as well as various communities to identify persons eligible for the scheme.

On imminent flooding in parts of the country, the Minister revealed that contingency plans are already in place to assist the would-be victims.