N-HYPPADEC Trains Personnel On Project Management

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has embarked on refresher training of its staff to enable them deliver quality and acceptable commission’s projects to the benefitting states/ communities.

Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa, Managing Director (MD), N- HYPPADEC, disclosed this in Minna, while inaugurating a four-day workshop for the middle and top management staff of the commission.

“I expect that our knowledge and skills from this training will see us through project management and ethics, risk management and assessment. “And also through stakeholders’ engagement and management, project management and execution, collaboration and teamwork and monitoring and evaluation,” he added.

Yelwa, who is also a trainee, said that the management staff of the commission hardly engaged enough during projects, hence the refresher training to enable them deliver optimally. He disclosed that the workshop would expose the staff to more knowledge on project management and also management of various beneficiaries of the commission’s projects.

“There is need for proper management, because without that, the commission will not be able to deliver quality projects to the benefiting states/ communities while collaborating with the contractors,” he said.