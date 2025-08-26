N-HYPPADEC Reaffirms Commitment To Improving Wellbeing Of Host Communities

The Managing Director of the National Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, has reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to uplifting the wellbeing of host communities in line with its mandate and operational guidelines.

Yelwa gave the assurance during a management consultative meeting in Birnin Kebbi to review the commission’s performance and chart a new course of action.

"This is my maiden official meeting with the National Heads, State Coordinators, and Area Officers since my reappointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Yelwa said. "We are here to assess progress, tackle challenges, and chart a renewed path of service with vigour and determination."

He described HYPPADEC’s first term as “remarkable and satisfactory,” noting that projects executed had positively impacted lives in underserved communities. “Communities that were previously neglected have now found a voice. HYPPADEC has shown that government cares for all citizens. Our focus is to continue this journey and strengthen the commission’s efficiency for better service delivery,” he added.

Yelwa urged staff to sustain honesty, collaboration, and dedication while shunning sabotage, rumour-mongering, and disunity.

The Director of Finance and Administration, Dr. Jimoh Haruna Gabi, expressed gratitude for the support he received while serving as Acting Managing Director. Other staff at the meeting also pledged loyalty to the reappointed Managing Director.