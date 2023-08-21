N/Delta Women To Protest Against Akpabio, Call For His Resignation

Under the auspices of the Niger Delta Women League (NDWL), some female leaders from the Niger Delta and elsewhere have asked that Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, resign immediately from his position or face dismissal.

Moreover, should their demand be rejected, the women have vowed to stage a major protest outside the National Assembly on September 26th.

The group’s National President, Hon. Sheila Abiye Tamuno in a statement issued on Monday said in which they bemoaned the economic hardship that the average person was currently facing as a result of the careless removal of fuel subsidies and the lack of adequate measures in place to mitigate their negative effects.

“They also stated that Akpabio’s unguarded remarks came as he was using the gavel to seal a celebration of an elite 10th Senate over the sufferings of the common people.

Ajemina Gobo, the coordinator for Rivers State, Madam Eureal Allagoa, the coordinator for Bayelsa State, Elizabeth Moses Bassey, the coordinator for Cross Rivers State, Eucharia Ezidimma Ewurum, the coordinator for Imo State, Madam Isesele Francisca Ofure, the coordinator for Edo State, Madam Unwana Ibanga, the coordinator for Akwa Ibom State, Madam Okubakere Omini.

The women asserted that Akpabio chose to jest with the fate of over 300 million Nigerians because he does not comprehend the gravity of the legislative business of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is sufficiently clear that from his infamous “Let the poor breath” misplaced joke to “token has been sent to your bank accounts to enable you to enjoy your vacation” Akpabio has inconsiderately and injuriously slammed the gavel on the head of every Nigerian. We are bleeding from his actions and he needs to leave before he kills us all.

“We call on H.E (Sen) Godswill Akpabio to honorably resign his position as President Of the Senate Of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and drop the gavel with immediate effect.

“We call on the Distinguished Senators Of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria, to stand up for the masses, band together in defense Of democracy and vote Akpabio out should he not agree to toe, the path of honor by resigning his office.

“In strict defense Of (3) and (4) above, we shall be mobilizing one million Niger Delta Women on the 26th September 2023 to the gate Of the National Assembly to either thank the Senate or pressure them to do the needful.

“As we continue to groan under the fangs Of the current economic woes in our nation where families can no longer afford two square meals, skyrocketing cost of transportation, good health care services, bludgeoning electricity tariffs, etc. we would not sit down and watch Akpabio sniff out the minutest hope of life through his unguarded acts of impunity and indiscretion,” they said.

The statement bemoaned the possibility that, with all economic indicators skyrocketing, the situation in Nigeria would soon resemble that of the Great German Depression of 1931.

“With no purchasing power, value, and even the right to basal living conditions and Akpabio feels it is the best time to tell us how they are entitled to go on enjoyment spree off our National purse, while Nigerians are told to endure.

“We address the press today because Godswill Akpabio has desecrated the hallowed chambers by adding insults to the economic injuries of the Nigerian man on the streets.

“For a man like Akpabio that comes with so much baggage to the hallowed chambers, we ordinarily would have expected him to take a break from his chequered past.

“The same Akpabio who in the guise of supervising the NDDC forensic audit, rather used the period under review as a cover to heartlessly plunder the Commission and the entire Niger Delta region to the tune of #1.4 Trillion Naira, using Akwa as sole Administrator.

“The same act, he committed without Senate approval amounting to extra-budgetary expenditure.

“No wonder Akpabio made sure to frustrate every attempt to constitute the NDDC board for years after Ms. Joy Nunieh exposed his kleptocratic high-handed tactics during a Senate hearing.

“For a man under investigation by anti-corruption agencies for multiple, mind-blowing levels of sleaze, to be handed the sacred position of the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a joke taken too far, making our dear Country a laughing stock to the International Community.

“As women, leaders, and mothers of the Niger Delta, we think it’s high time we redeem the image of our region, from the unsavoury misconducts and shame that Akpabio embodies,” the women stated.