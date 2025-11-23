N’ Delta Pipeline Vandalisation Has Dropped By 87% – PINL

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), which oversees the security of the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Delta Pipeline has disclosed that pipeline vandalism has reduced by more than 87 per cent due to its active community driven partnership with host communities.

The General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, who disclosed this at the company’s monthly stakeholders meeting with host communities in Port Harcourt, Rivers State noted that the awareness being created and the engagement of people from host communities was paying off in pipeline security He attributed the improvement in pipeline security to “result driven by expanded surveillance operations and growing trust between PINL, traditional rulers, youth structures, and community contractors.”

Mezeh further said that community-based intelligence, which previously accounted for 10.5 per cent of security information, has now risen to 68 per cent; which he described as a “significant deepening of local cooperation and shared responsibility.”

The PINL executive also disclosed that the company has sustained zero infractions along the Eastern Corridor, in November, which he noted has “enabled continuous production and an increase in crude oil and gas output.”

Mezeh also disclosed that the engagement of two town criers one male and one female in each community has also helped to strengthen real-time security awareness along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP). He said the town criers will play a central role in disseminating verified information, supporting ongoing sensitization efforts, and enhancing early-warning intelligence.

Their introduction, he noted, is already improving the flow of communication across the 215 host communities in Rivers, Bayelsa, Imo, and Abia states, ultimately supporting PINL’s mandate to maintain uninterrupted production on the TNP.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor, Project Monitoring Office (PMO) of NNPCL, Engr. Akponine Omojevwe, commended the collabo ration between PINL and its host communities.

He appealed for sustained cooperation, especially during the Yuletide season, which traditionally presents heightened security risks, adding that the company has become a talking point on how to actively engage community stakeholders in safeguarding pipelines and oil and gas infrastructure.

Traditional rulers and community leaders present at the meeting decided the divide and rule tactics of International Oil Company’s IOCs in the handling of Community relations.

The Community Development Committee chairman of Akpajo in Eleme Local Government Area, said that the division and constant attacks on oil Pipelines in the area due to the handling of issues affecting Oliver Nwidag, said the situation has changed dramatically since PINL assumed responsibility for pipeline protection.

The King of Ahoada Kingdom, His Majesty Noble Uwoh, described the company’s model as exemplary, noting that its consistent engagement, transparent feedback mechanisms, and empowerment programmes have inspired similar people-centered approaches among other organisations.