N/Delta Leaders Call For Action On Roads, Environmental Concerns

Niger Delta leaders have called for urgent action to address the region’s worsening infrastructure and environmental challenges.

The delegation, led by former acting National Chairman of the APC, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, and Chief Ayari Emami, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Eta said they raised concerns over crumbling roads and severe ecological degradation across states such as Niger, Bayelsa, Ondo, Delta, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

The leaders also highlighted ongoing ecological issues affecting the region, which they said required immediate intervention.

He said, “We have some ecological concerns in Niger, Bayelsa, Ondo, and also have certain very bad roads in Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom.

In fact, the only road that connects Cross River and Akwa Ibom is impassable at this point. These are some of the issues we brought to his attention.”

Asked about the President’s response, Eta described him as “attentive” and “positively disposed” to addressing the region’s challenges.

On timelines for interventions, he said, “You see, we did not go into the details of timelines and all of that. But we have brought it to his attention, and because he is positively disposed to addressing these challenges facing our people, we are very sure that, in no time, he will pay attention to those matters.

“One of the things we also discussed in terms of the leadership challenges of Nigeria—my own take personally—is that in leadership and the kind of leadership that Nigeria needs today; technocrats do not build a nation, politicians don’t build a nation, only patriots do.

“We are happy that we have a patriot in Aso Villa. We are delighted that Nigeria is number one in this regard,” he said.

