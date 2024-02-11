N/Delta Group Hails Dibiagwu’s Appointment As Reps Cttee Chairman On Amnesty

Youths of the Niger Delta have expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Eugene Dibiagwu as the Chairman House Committee On Niger Delta Affairs and Amnesty.

The youths under the aegis of the Niger Delta Youth Movement (NDYM) said that Dibiagwu understands the peculiar challenges and issues affecting the region and hence can tackle them.

Dibiagwu represents Ohaji Egbema, Ogwuta and Oru West Federal Constituency of Imo State in the House of Representatives.

In a statement signed by the National President of NDYM, Comrade Prince Boboye Peretu on Sunday and made available to Journalists, the group urged Dibiagwu to address issues affecting the region in line with the Renewed Hope’ of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The group promised to mobilize youths of the region to work with Dibiagwu, relevant committees, MDAs and other stakeholders for the benefit of the Niger Delta.

The statement reads in parts, “As the National Patron and Ambassador of the NDYM we are confident that he will bring his wealth of legislative experience and knowledge of the region to bear in the discharge of his duties.

“We urge him to synergize with the leadership of other relevant committees, the MDAs under his Committee’s supervision, etc to reflect the ‘Renewed Hope’ of President Tinubu’s administration.

“On our part, NDYM shall continue to partner with relevant government agencies across the board for the benefit of our youths, the region and Nigeria in general.

“We must appreciate the speaker and his deputy, Right Honourable Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for their visionary leadership and development partnership with Mr President.

“Governance at any level has never been a one-man show, therefore NDYM shall continue to appreciate the leadership of the National Assembly ably led by Senator Godswill Akpabio and other well-meaning Nigerians for their support in enabling our country’s President to navigate our Nation towards economic growth and stability”.