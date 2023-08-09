N/Assembly Will Be Fair To All Promoters Of Tiga, Gari States In Kano – DSP

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, on Wednesday, assured members of the movement for the creation of Tiga and Gari States from Kano State that the National Assembly would be just to all during the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Barau gave the assurance when members of the movement led by Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the National Assembly.

The Deputy President of the Senate, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said that the 10th Assembly would give all groups advocating States creation equal opportunities to present their cases.

He commended the members of the movement for Tiga and Gari States for sustaining the tempo over the years.

Earlier, Senator Doguwa stressed the need for the creation of two States from Kano State, saying that in the last 40 years, they had been advocating the splitting of Kano State, given its size and population to fast-track its development.

“We want two more states to be created out of the present Kano State. This will bring about much-needed development. In the last 40 years, we have been advocating the creation of two more states from Kano. We are not pushing for it to fight anybody but to attract development,’’ he said.

He urged the Deputy President of the Senate to support the project, commending him for the numerous projects across the three Senatorial Districts of Kano State.

‘’ It was because of your performance and relationship with people that APC got the votes garnered during the last general elections in Kano State. You are the pillar of APC in Kano State, whether you like it or not, you are the pillar. All emirates in Kano have benefitted immensely from the numerous projects you have attracted to our state.

“We pray to Allah SWT to see you through in your tenure. We are proud of you,” he said.

