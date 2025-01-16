N’Assembly Seek Increased Agric Budget To Ensure Food Security

Share

The Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committee on Agricultural Production and Services has called for an upward review of the 2025 budgetary allocation to agriculture to ensure food security in the country.

The joint committee made the call following the presentation by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari at the 2025 budget defence.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, Senator Saliu Mustapha (APC, Kwara), who first raised the issue said Nigeria must fund the agricultural sector by allocating more resources to address food insecurity.

Mustapha noted that the 2025 allocation to the sector was appreciable and a sign that things will get better in no distant future.

He said, “The allocation of about 4.2% of the total budget to the agricultural sector in 2024 was a positive development, in keeping with the commitment Nigeria made in the Maputo Declaration to commit at least 10%.

“This is a significant improvement for Nigeria’s economy and the future of its agricultural sector. The effort is commendable and the president is called upon to do more.

“I assure you of our readiness and commitment to work assiduously and pass the 2025 budget that will reposition the agricultural sector in line with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production and Services, Rep. Bello Kaoje who concurred with his Senate counterpart said the agricultural sector is key to all sectors of the economy hence it cannot be ignored.

According to him, the sector needs all the attention it deserves to help the country address it’s food security challenges which he said will spur development.

Earlier, in his presentation, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari said the sector needs urgent intervention to contribute its quota to the development of the nation.

“The 2022 to 2027 National Agriculture Technology and Innovation Policy, NATI, is the guiding tool to drive the process of the innovative research system, holistic mechanisation drive, rural infrastructure provision and commodity value chain development for economic diversification, livelihood opportunities and income earnings in the country.

“In line with the presidential priority, the ministry is acting along the 24 outlined deliverables for youth and women empowerment, food security, economic growth, job creation and poverty eradication.

Giving a highlight of the ministry’s 2024 budget performance and the 2025 proposed budget, he said, “The main ministry had a total appropriation of N250,396,8721.9. The focus of the amount was a total appropriation of N250,396,821.9.

“This comprises N10,626,015,992 for personnel cost, representing 4.2% of the budget. N1,034,642,376 for overhead cost, representing 0.41% of the budget. And N238,485,350,353 for capital projects and programs, representing 95.24% of the ministry’s budget”

