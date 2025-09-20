Mywurah, Swipha Partner To Deliver Free Medical Outreach

Mywurah Solutions Limited, in partnership with Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited (Swipha), has announced the launch of its 2025 Free Medical Outreach, a programme that will provide thousands of Nigerians in grassroot communities with free healthcare services.

Scheduled to run from November 26 to December 16, 2025, the initiative will feature free medical tests, blood pressure checks, blood pressure management medication, and antimalarial treatment.

The programme builds on the success of the 2024 outreach, during which more than 1,000 residents received free antimalarial tablets and medical tests at the Palace of Oba Egbe and Adimula Compound.

That exercise, organised in conjunction with Honourable Akerele, witnessed a massive turnout, underscoring the urgent need for accessible healthcare in underserved areas.

According to organisers, this year’s outreach will be significantly scaled up, reaching three times the number of communities and targeting thousands of adults and children who would otherwise struggle to access basic medical care.

The expansion reflects both the growing demand for services and the partners’ commitment to improving community health outcomes.

Adiatu Damilola of Mywurah Solutions Limited said the company had drawn lessons from last year’s experience to strengthen the programme.

“This year’s medical outreach has been carefully improved compared to 2024, as there was an excess turnout of people experiencing high blood pressure. Adequate provisions have been made to ensure that everyone receives proper diagnosis and free medication,” she explained.

Swipha, one of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical companies, will supply blood pressure control drugs and antimalarial tablets to support the outreach. With these resources, organisers hope to address two of the most pressing health challenges facing grassroot communities, hypertension and malaria.

Damilola further assured residents that the outreach would not only deliver immediate treatment but also promote preventive healthcare. “We want grassroot communities to be assured that they will get the necessary diagnosis and complementary free medical drugs. Our goal is not just to treat, but to empower,” she said.

Healthcare experts have consistently highlighted the disproportionate burden of preventable diseases in Nigeria’s rural and semi-urban areas.

Limited access to hospitals, coupled with high costs of care, often leaves residents vulnerable to conditions like malaria and hypertension. By bringing free services directly to these communities, initiatives such as Mywurah’s outreach help close critical gaps in the health system.

In addition to distributing drugs, the outreach will educate participants on lifestyle adjustments and preventive measures to manage blood pressure and reduce malaria risk.

Organisers believe that combining treatment with awareness will have long-term benefits for families and communities.

Beyond healthcare, the outreach reflects Mywurah’s broader mission of empowering grassroot populations through targeted interventions. The company, whose slogan is “For Wealth and Grassroot Empowerment,” says it views health as an integral part of community development.

As preparations intensify ahead of the November start date, anticipation is building among community leaders and residents. With Swipha’s continued support, Mywurah is confident that the 2025 programme will set a new benchmark for grassroots health interventions in Nigeria.