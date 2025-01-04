Share

Hospitals in China are currently grappling with a mysterious viral outbreak that has led to overcrowded facilities, long queues of parents with sick children, and a resurgence of face mask usage.

The videos circulating on social media revealed the packed hospital units and overburdened medical staff in various regions, including Hunan Province.

Unverified reports claim crematoriums and funeral homes are overwhelmed, with some likening the situation to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A funeral director in Hunan described long queues at her facility, stating that three VIP cremation furnaces were operating simultaneously, emitting significant smoke.

READ ALSO:

Local news outlets attribute the outbreak to human metapneumovirus (HMPV), a virus that typically causes mild cold-like symptoms.

However, Chinese health officials have yet to confirm the cause, citing seasonal flu as the primary driver.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), seasonal flu accounts for 30% of positive tests, and one in seven hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms has tested positive for the virus.

The latest CDC report highlighted a rise in flu-like illnesses across China, particularly in northern provinces where 7.2% of outpatient visits were linked to such symptoms, marking a 12% increase from the previous week.

The outbreak has drawn comparisons to the winter of 2022/23 when mycoplasma pneumonia cases, dubbed “white lung,” surged among children with weakened immunity due to prolonged pandemic lockdowns.

A farmer in Hunan, identified as Mr. Peng, reported a surge in illnesses in his area.

“About seven or eight people died this week in this area. Some were in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and even 40s.”

A video blogger, known as “Please Fei Ge,” shared his experience of contracting the illness, describing symptoms similar to a previous bout of COVID-19.

He urged the public to wear masks in crowded areas to minimize the risk of infection.

Chinese health officials are yet to provide detailed insights into the cause of the outbreak, while public concern continues to grow.

For now, flu prevention measures, including mask-wearing and hygiene protocols, are being emphasized to curb the spread of the virus.

Share

Please follow and like us: