Mysterious Illness Claims Lives Of Five Kebbi Varsity Students

A mysterious disease has claimed the lives of at least five students of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero (KSUSTA).

The University’s Registrar, Maimaru Tilli, confirmed the death of four students according to the university’s records while some Students who spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that four students died mysteriously last week, while another passed away on Sunday after falling sick overnight.

Although the cause of the student’s death remains unknown, officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) have visited the university for an awareness campaign on the dangers of meningitis.

While reacting to the incident, Tilli stated, “Yes, four students have died according to our records, but we do not know the cause yet.

“The Ministry of Health has cautioned us, and they have advised that there is a need to decongest students’ accommodation.”

Tilli added that he had officially written to the Commissioner for Higher Education, Isah Abubakar Tunga, seeking guidance on measures to curb the fatalities.

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) has also written to the university management, urging them to shut down the institution to prevent further casualties.

