MyLagosApp Seeks Synergy With Lagos Tourism Ministry

To enhance residents’ and tourists’ experience through effective service delivery, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has established a robust relationship with the creators of MyLagosApp, a digital one-stop solution to integrate tourism, hospitality, transportation, and entertainment activities across Lagos State.

The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, expressed enthusiasm about the MyLagosApp when he hosted Ifeoma Chukwu, the convener of MyLagosApp, at his office in Alausa.

Aregbe, according to a statement by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Adeoti Sobowale, applauded the App, especially as Lagos prepares for its iconic Detty December festivities, said: “We need better synergy to tell our stories the right way and position Lagos as a leading tourism and entertainment destination in Africa.

A tech-driven approach like MyLagosApp aligns with our vision,” he said. He further emphasised the importance of early stakeholder engagement and revealed plans to organise a twoday event to unveil the state’s roadmap for the festive season.

