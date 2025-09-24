MYCN Convention: Sukubo Re-Elected As President

Ambassador Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has again emerged as the President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN). The congress and election which held yesterday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital, saw Sukubo who hails from Rivers State emerge as the President of the Council for another four years.

In his acceptance speech, the newly re-elected President pledged to double his efforts in campaigning for youth development and empowerment initiatives. He also promised to undertake more impactful projects for the betterment of Nigerian youth.

He urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the National Youth Council Bill currently before it, adding that the Senate should ensure a swift transmission to the President for assent. Sukubo said this would provide a robust legislative framework, empowering the Youth Council to effectively amplify the voices of Nigerian youths nationwide, implement impactful developmental projects and programmes that will improve their lives.