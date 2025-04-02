Myanmar Mourns Quake Dead With One Minute Of Silence As Hopes For Survivors Fade

Share

Myanmar has observed one minute of silence to mourn those who died from last week’s magnitude 7.7 earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the country.

Friday’s earthquake was felt in neighboring countries like Thailand, hundreds of miles away, where the death toll stands at 20.

Rescuers in both countries are still searching for survivors, though hopes are fading as the critical window – the first 72 hours after a quake – has passed, reports the BBC.

he UN says the earthquake has compounded “an already dire crisis” in Myanmar, which is in the midst of a four-year civil war.

Despite the destruction, reports suggest the country’s military leaders are still carrying out air strikes against prodemocracy rebel groups.

More images of destruction have emerged from Mandalay, Myanmar’s former capital which is near the earthquake’s epicentre.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

